Privateer Launches Limited 141 Öhlins Edition

Press Release: Privateer Bikes



Öhlins is synonymous with high-end race products, so it's no surprise that in the few years they've been making MTB products, they’ve garnered such praise from racers and media alike.



Delivering World Cup Downhill performance in a package to suit any bike, their RXF36 M.2 air fork and TTX22M coil shock combo allows you to attack the toughest sections harder and faster than ever before.

Privateer 141 Öhlins LTD

Fork - Öhlins RXF 36. 150mm

Shock - Öhlins TTX22 Coil

Cockpit - Protaper

Brakes - Magura MT5 w/HC1 Lever

Drivetrain - Shimano 12sp SLX w/ XT Shifter

Dropper - OneUp 170mm

Wheels - Enduro Wide V2

Tyres - Schwable Magic Mary ST/Hans Dampf SG



Pre-order now for APRIL delivery

MSRP: £4,499 / $5,348



Pinkbike Review

- Öhlins RXF 36. 150mm- Öhlins TTX22 Coil- Protaper- Magura MT5 w/HC1 Lever- Shimano 12sp SLX w/ XT Shifter- OneUp 170mm- Enduro Wide V2- Schwable Magic Mary ST/Hans Dampf SGPre-order now fordeliveryMSRP: £4,499 / $5,348

Ultra adjustable RXF36 and burly EnduroWide V2 wheels Buttery Smooth TTX22 Coil

MSRP: £4,499 / $5,348

Rider - Jill Thomas

Photo - Eric Arce - @pedalhomie

Location - Sedona, Utah



With the (Northern Hemisphere) Summer riding season just around the corner, Privateer Bikes is launching a limited edition version of our versatile and award-winning 141 complete bike, available to ride this month. When our Colorado colleagues began scheming about a slightly burlier build for the do-anything 141 and after seeing some of our supported riders choose 'Swedish Gold' on their frame-up builds, we took note.The result is a 141 complete with Öhlins suspension, race-ready HUNT EnduroWide wheels, and a sturdier rear tire (Schwalbe Hans Dampf SuperGravity) in a striking black and yellow colourway. With the ground-hugging sensitivity of the TTX22 coil shock on the rear, combined with the ultra adjustable RXF36 air fork up front, this build is ready to tackle any track, from the Colorado Rockies to the Tweed Valley.The 141 will ease you to the top with its upright climbing position and supportive suspension design, whilst its progressive geometry will let you focus on the next chute, tight switchback, or tempting side hit on the way back down.For riders looking to get on a new bike this year, the 141 Öhlins LTD Edition is available in limited quantities for preorder today, and will ship in late April 2022 (yes, this year!).