Privateer Launches Limited 141 Öhlins Edition

Apr 14, 2022
by PrivateerBikes  

Swedish Gold
Privateer 141

Press Release: Privateer Bikes

With the (Northern Hemisphere) Summer riding season just around the corner, Privateer Bikes is launching a limited edition version of our versatile and award-winning 141 complete bike, available to ride this month. When our Colorado colleagues began scheming about a slightly burlier build for the do-anything 141 and after seeing some of our supported riders choose 'Swedish Gold' on their frame-up builds, we took note.

The result is a 141 complete with Öhlins suspension, race-ready HUNT EnduroWide wheels, and a sturdier rear tire (Schwalbe Hans Dampf SuperGravity) in a striking black and yellow colourway. With the ground-hugging sensitivity of the TTX22 coil shock on the rear, combined with the ultra adjustable RXF36 air fork up front, this build is ready to tackle any track, from the Colorado Rockies to the Tweed Valley.

The 141 will ease you to the top with its upright climbing position and supportive suspension design, whilst its progressive geometry will let you focus on the next chute, tight switchback, or tempting side hit on the way back down.






Öhlins is synonymous with high-end race products, so it's no surprise that in the few years they've been making MTB products, they’ve garnered such praise from racers and media alike.

Delivering World Cup Downhill performance in a package to suit any bike, their RXF36 M.2 air fork and TTX22M coil shock combo allows you to attack the toughest sections harder and faster than ever before.
Privateer 141 Öhlins LTD
Fork - Öhlins RXF 36. 150mm
Shock - Öhlins TTX22 Coil
Cockpit - Protaper
Brakes - Magura MT5 w/HC1 Lever
Drivetrain - Shimano 12sp SLX w/ XT Shifter
Dropper - OneUp 170mm
Wheels - Enduro Wide V2
Tyres - Schwable Magic Mary ST/Hans Dampf SG

Pre-order now for APRIL delivery
MSRP: £4,499 / $5,348

Pinkbike Review




Ultra adjustable RXF36 and burly EnduroWide V2 wheels
Buttery Smooth TTX22 Coil





For riders looking to get on a new bike this year, the 141 Öhlins LTD Edition is available in limited quantities for preorder today, and will ship in late April 2022 (yes, this year!).

MSRP: £4,499 / $5,348






Rider - Jill Thomas
Photo - Eric Arce - @pedalhomie
Location - Sedona, Utah


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Trail Bikes Privateer Bikes Privateer 141


16 Comments

  • 20 0
 "Location - Sedona, Utah"

Incorrect, that's clearly Moab, Colorado.
  • 2 0
 Come on, that is clearly Trinidad Florida.
  • 5 0
 Sedona, Utah is one of my favorite places to ride. Right up there with __________.
  • 4 0
 Bellingham, Oregon
  • 3 0
 Bentonville, Minnesota. It's the mtb capital of the world
  • 5 1
 Pretty epic build for the price - cool to see hunt's being used as a stock wheelset
  • 7 0
 I think Hunt and Privateer are the same company.
  • 1 0
 @thenotoriousmic: They are. Hunt owns Privateer.
  • 2 0
 All the links have an HTML encoded space at the beginning (%20) and are therefore... broken
  • 3 0
 Are we seeing more bikes come with Ohlins due to supply chain issues?
  • 1 1
 that's a perfect bike. shimano drive train, excellent geo, excellent suspension. Price could be 1000 less around $4k.
  • 1 0
 Sedona scenic that's about it.
  • 1 0
 That’s some pretty nice bike porn right there
  • 1 0
 Yeehaw
  • 1 0
 Get mooned
  • 1 0
 What a beauty

