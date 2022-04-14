Privateer Launches Limited 141 Öhlins Edition

Press Release: Privateer Bikes
With the (Northern Hemisphere) Summer riding season just around the corner, Privateer Bikes is launching a limited edition version of our versatile and award-winning 141 complete bike, available to ride this month. When our Colorado colleagues began scheming about a slightly burlier build for the do-anything 141 and after seeing some of our supported riders choose 'Swedish Gold' on their frame-up builds, we took note.
The result is a 141 complete with Öhlins suspension, race-ready HUNT EnduroWide wheels, and a sturdier rear tire (Schwalbe Hans Dampf SuperGravity) in a striking black and yellow colourway. With the ground-hugging sensitivity of the TTX22 coil shock on the rear, combined with the ultra adjustable RXF36 air fork up front, this build is ready to tackle any track, from the Colorado Rockies to the Tweed Valley.
The 141 will ease you to the top with its upright climbing position and supportive suspension design, whilst its progressive geometry will let you focus on the next chute, tight switchback, or tempting side hit on the way back down.
Öhlins is synonymous with high-end race products, so it's no surprise that in the few years they've been making MTB products, they’ve garnered such praise from racers and media alike.
Delivering World Cup Downhill performance in a package to suit any bike, their RXF36 M.2 air fork and TTX22M coil shock combo allows you to attack the toughest sections harder and faster than ever before.
Pre-order now for APRIL
delivery
MSRP: £4,499 / $5,348
For riders looking to get on a new bike this year, the 141 Öhlins LTD Edition is available in limited quantities for preorder today, and will ship in late April 2022 (yes, this year!).
Rider - Jill Thomas
Photo - Eric Arce - @pedalhomie
Location - Sedona, Utah
