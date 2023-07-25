Video: WynTV's Privateer Project Episode 1 with Roger Vieira

Meet Roger Vieira, 28-year-old DH racer hailing from Brazil and currently residing in the UK. Roger was chosen by Wyn Masters as the first rider for the Privateer Project this year based on his performance last season. Roger was the recipient of the Privateer Award in Mont-Saint-Anne and finished 42nd overall for the season; an impressive feat for a self-funded athlete.Roger is a rider's rider, known for using every corner of the track to gain the smoothest lines, his approach to racing is something special.After a string of bad luck, losing his job, and having his dirt bike and ebike stolen out of his garage, the news of getting full factory support couldn't have come at a better time.Take a closer look at Roger's journey through the start of the World Cup season and what it meant to receive the extra support from Wyn and the Privateer Project team.