Video: WynTV's Privateer Project Episode 1 with Roger Vieira

Jul 25, 2023
by GT Bicycles  

Meet Roger Vieira, 28-year-old DH racer hailing from Brazil and currently residing in the UK. Roger was chosen by Wyn Masters as the first rider for the Privateer Project this year based on his performance last season. Roger was the recipient of the Privateer Award in Mont-Saint-Anne and finished 42nd overall for the season; an impressive feat for a self-funded athlete.

Roger is a rider's rider, known for using every corner of the track to gain the smoothest lines, his approach to racing is something special.

After a string of bad luck, losing his job, and having his dirt bike and ebike stolen out of his garage, the news of getting full factory support couldn't have come at a better time.

Take a closer look at Roger's journey through the start of the World Cup season and what it meant to receive the extra support from Wyn and the Privateer Project team.

Videos GT Roger Vieira


GTBicycles avatar

Member since Apr 2, 2013
251 articles
3 Comments
  • 1 0
 I eagerly await that comment that's coming.
Someone is striving for comment gold today.

WIll it be you?
  • 1 0
 Nah, my sense of humor snapped at Val di Sole...
  • 1 1
 Did his string of bad luck continue with his GT frame breaking in half?





