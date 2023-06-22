Privateer's New E161 & Hunt's New eMTB Wheels - Eurobike 2023

After years of development
Privateer is finally ready to launch its E161 eMTB.
Built upon a similar platform and silhouette as the brand's 161 enduro bike the E161 adds a Shimano EP801 motor paired with a 630wh battery. While a large portion of the geometry remains similar to the 161 we were told that the seatube angle has been slackened slightly from the fairly steep angles seen on the 161, this is something that Privateer also did with its 141 trail bike. One addition to the frame that was pointed out to us was the use of what looks to be a pretty tough bash place for the motor. Privateer says these will be made locally to its base in the UK.
Orders aren't quite open yet for the bike but the bike was carrying fresh UK dust after a recent photoshoot and it is expected to properly launch very soon.
Another new thing we were shown on the bike was a set of Hunt wheels that will be shipped with builds of the new E161. The aim for these wheels, which appear to be called 'E All Mountain', was to create something tough enough to stand up to the extra abuse that comes with riding eMTBs. Hunt started by using its reinforced rim used on the rear of its enduro wheels set for both ends, we were told this lets riders smash into trail obstacles without worrying if the rim can't handle it.
The next issue Hunt wanted to tackle was the additional forces going through the hub. To overcome these issues Hunt said it has created a slightly different rear hub from its usual 5-degree RapidEngage system. For the new eMTB wheelset, the hub now uses six steel pawls that will have 8-degrees of engagement. When building the new hub care was taken to try and create something that can handle most of the different motor and battery pairings as some can have significantly more power than others. Finally, the wheels are built with triple-butted spokes and brass nipples. Hunt said in areas weight has definitely been added to beef up these wheels but as you will have motor assistance the extra weight doesn't necessarily make a difference to the rider.
These are set to launch alongside the E161 and will be available separately.
