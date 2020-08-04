Prize Winners Announced: Over $145,000 Raised During Trail Karma Month

Aug 6, 2020
by Trailforks  


For the month of July, we gave you more reason to give back to the trails you love to enjoy with Trail Karma Month. Trail Karma Month was a campaign to raise awareness and increase funding for trail associations around the world. More so than before, trail associations are spread thin as trail maintenance increases and access to resources decreases. Due to COVID-19, funding is being cut, while more and more people are outside using the trails. There is a large gap between current funding and what is required to build and maintain the trails that bring us so much joy.

Read on to see who took home the incredible prizes for donating to a trail association(s) betwen July 1st - 31st 2020. While there might not be any prizes up for grabs, we still encourage everyone around the world to support their favourite trails by donating via Trail Karma. Trail Karma provides a direct way for you to put 100% of your donation into trail associations and builders developing trail systems and it's rewarding to know you're helping out your local builders even when there aren't prizes on the line.

Thank you everyone and happy trails!




Prize Winners


ZEB Ultimate is a whole new breed of fork, designed to challenge the limits and take on the world’s toughest Enduro tracks. Going Ultimate has its advantages. Featuring an all-new stiff 38mm chassis designed with the Charger 2.1 damper, DebonAir air spring technology, SKF Wiper Seals, and Maxima Plush Fluid. Our highest performing, athlete-proven technologies matched with premium style plays. An anodized crown and ZEB’s signature color—Slab Grey—make a rocking debut. Winner can select 27.5” or 29” in 160mm, 170mm, 180mm or 190mm

Winner: @JernejSmole





The aluminium Enduro wheelset - made for the roughest Enduro tracks around the world.

Winner: @jesseberg
Winner: @Jono-wade







Prize description:
- 6 night/7 day trip for 2 (winner and a friend)
- 2 nights’ accommodation in each location; North Vancouver (aka North Shore), Squamish, and Whistler
- ½ day local guide in each location to get you orientated with the trails.
- Extra goodies from each location including Capilano Suspension Bridge, Sea to Sky Gondola, local breweries and more
- 7-day bike rental for 2
- Ground transportation between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Whistler (voucher for 7 day rental car will be arranged if winner is aged 25 or older)

Full details about the getaway can be found here.


Winner: @Aantonio





Whether you’re a seasoned dirt jumper or just learning to cruise your neighborhood pumptrack, the Shonky is the perfect weapon of choice for the jibby side of biking. A Cromoly butted frame holds a Manitou Circus Expert 100mm tapered fork that gives you just enough suspension to save your wrists. Fast-rolling Maxxis DTH 26x2.3" tires sit aboard WTB ST i30 rims. Run as a singlespeed, as all proper dirt jump bikes should be, the Shonky is a party waiting to happen.

Winner: @lukepz




Garmin
2x Garmin Edge 830
Winner: @hoboalex
Winner: @Lankyblobfish

Camelbak
4x Bundle Prize Packs Including (one of each):
Chase 8 Vest
Podium Flow Belt
Podium Dirt Series Chill Bottle
Horizon 12 oz Tumbler
Winner: @KarolinaTo
Winner: @bjarmula
Winner: @jamesfehr
Winner: @mofferdahl

Shimano
1x XT M8120 4-Piston Brake Set
Winner: @Stormham
4x sets PD-M8120 XT Trail Pedals
Winner: @Turntex
Winner: @slashandburn
Winner: @Lejalapeno
Winner: @TurboDonuts

Sierra Nevada
2x $500 Jenson USA Gift Certificates
Winner: @kidriific
Winner: @Jvisscher
SRAM
1x GX Eagle drivetrain
Winner: @shanechristian
1x G2 Ultimate brakes
Winner: @coreyvannoy

DMOS Collective
3x DMOS Delta Shovels - Steel
Winner: @makita29
Winner: @Wassil
Winner: @Diamondwoman

Reserve Wheels
1x Set of Reserve Wheels
Winner: @Covegirl

Salomon
3x ADVANCED SKIN 12 SET Trail Running Pack
Winner: @rsat
Winner: @mpintar
Winner: @cgeaghan

2x ADVANCED SKIN 8 SET W (women's) Trail Running Pack
Winner: @Xraykray
Winner: @esaeger1

Jenson USA
2x $500 Gift Voucher
Winner: @Swai
Winner: @kaeberle




Trailforks
1x $100 Trailforks Merch Prize Pack
Winner: @wappooo



Where does my money go?
• 100% of your money goes directly to the trail association of your choice when you donate and does not transfer hands.

For more information, head over to Trailforks.



While there might not be any prizes up for grabs, we still encourage everyone around the world to support their favourite trails by donating via Trail Karma.

Thank you to our sponsors for making this possible.



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Trailforks Trail Advocacy


Must Read This Week
Building The World's Lightest 29er DH Bike With Dangerholm
77873 views
Must Watch: Nico Vink Rides Through Flames In ''From The Ash''
52774 views
First Ride: Yeti's 2021 ARC Hardtail
50105 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Epic - The Lightest & Slackest
46753 views
Kona Announces New Process X & Aluminum 153
40160 views
Field Test: 2020 Canyon Lux - A Very Fast Baseline
38379 views
Vorsprung Introduces the Secus Air Spring System
34573 views
The Best Tech from American EWS Rounds
33251 views

4 Comments

  • 4 0
 Awesome work organizing this! Thank you Pinbike team and community for making this happen. I'm lucky to be on the winner's list
  • 2 0
 Great work and well done. Congrats to all the winners and the organizations receiving the funds. Those $$’s are much needed to replace and repair the tools used by the volunteers on many of the trails we all enjoy.
  • 3 0
 Cool. Thanks! Do you mail it to me?
  • 2 0
 Damn Aantonio just joined 3 days before the contest ended. Congrats to all winners.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009954
Mobile Version of Website