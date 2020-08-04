Prize Winners Announced: Over $145,000 Raised During Trail Karma Month

For the month of July, we gave you more reason to give back to the trails you love to enjoy with Trail Karma Month
. Trail Karma Month was a campaign to raise awareness and increase funding for trail associations around the world. More so than before, trail associations are spread thin as trail maintenance increases and access to resources decreases. Due to COVID-19, funding is being cut, while more and more people are outside using the trails. There is a large gap between current funding and what is required to build and maintain the trails that bring us so much joy.
Read on to see who took home the incredible prizes for donating to a trail association(s) betwen July 1st - 31st 2020. While there might not be any prizes up for grabs, we still encourage everyone around the world to support their favourite trails by donating via Trail Karma
. Trail Karma provides a direct way for you to put 100% of your donation into trail associations and builders developing trail systems and it's rewarding to know you're helping out your local builders even when there aren't prizes on the line.
Thank you everyone and happy trails!
Prize Winners
ZEB Ultimate is a whole new breed of fork, designed to challenge the limits and take on the world’s toughest Enduro tracks. Going Ultimate has its advantages. Featuring an all-new stiff 38mm chassis designed with the Charger 2.1 damper, DebonAir air spring technology, SKF Wiper Seals, and Maxima Plush Fluid. Our highest performing, athlete-proven technologies matched with premium style plays. An anodized crown and ZEB’s signature color—Slab Grey—make a rocking debut. Winner can select 27.5” or 29” in 160mm, 170mm, 180mm or 190mmWinner: @JernejSmole
The aluminium Enduro wheelset - made for the roughest Enduro tracks around the world.Winner: @jessebergWinner: @Jono-wade
Winner: @Aantonio Prize description:
- 6 night/7 day trip for 2 (winner and a friend)
- 2 nights’ accommodation in each location; North Vancouver (aka North Shore), Squamish, and Whistler
- ½ day local guide in each location to get you orientated with the trails.
- Extra goodies from each location including Capilano Suspension Bridge, Sea to Sky Gondola, local breweries and more
- 7-day bike rental for 2
- Ground transportation between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Whistler (voucher for 7 day rental car will be arranged if winner is aged 25 or older)Full details about the getaway can be found here.
Whether you’re a seasoned dirt jumper or just learning to cruise your neighborhood pumptrack, the Shonky is the perfect weapon of choice for the jibby side of biking. A Cromoly butted frame holds a Manitou Circus Expert 100mm tapered fork that gives you just enough suspension to save your wrists. Fast-rolling Maxxis DTH 26x2.3" tires sit aboard WTB ST i30 rims. Run as a singlespeed, as all proper dirt jump bikes should be, the Shonky is a party waiting to happen.Winner: @lukepz
Trailforks1x $100 Trailforks Merch Prize PackWinner: @wappooo
Where does my money go?
• 100% of your money goes directly to the trail association of your choice when you donate and does not transfer hands.
Thank you to our sponsors for making this possible.
