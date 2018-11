Prizes Announced for Share the Ride 2018

BIKE SPECS



Frame: Habit, 130mm travel, BallisTec Carbon

Fork: Fox Float Factory 34

Rear Shock: Fox Float Factory DPX2 EVOL

Rear Derailleur: Shimano XTR, Shadow Plus, 12-speed

Shifters: Shimano XTR, 12-speed

Brakes: Shimano XTR Trail, 4 piston

Cassette: Shimano XTR, 10-51, 12-speed

Cranks: Cannondale HollowGram Si

Chainring: X-Sync SpideRing 30T Ai Offset

Seat Post: Fox Factory Transfer dropper, Kashima coating, internal routing







Rims: Stan's NoTubes Arch MK3

Hubs: Shimano XTR

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 | Maxxis High Roller II 2.3

Chain: Shimano WTR, 12-speed

Bottom Bracket: BB30

Stem: Cannondale C1

Grips: Cannondale Locking Grips

Saddle: Fabric Scoop Shallow Race, ti rails

Custom Fender



Frame: Range Carbon 160mm 650B Rear wheel travel

Fork: Rockshox Lyric RCT 3 w/ Charger 2

Rear Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Coil w/ Twist Lock remote 400lb spring

Rear Derailleur: SRAM X01 X-Horizontal 12-Speed

Shifters: SRAM GX Eagle 12-Speed

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Cassette: SRAM Eagle Xglide 1275

Cranks: SRAM/Truvativ Decendent Eagle 7K Boost

Chainring: 30T AL







Seat Post: Rockshox Reverb Stealth with 1x lever

Rims: E*Thirteen TRS Aluminum

Hubs: DT Swiss 350

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.4 | Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4

Chain: SRAM NX Eagle 12-Speed

Chain Guide: MRP 1x Guide, ISCP 05 Mount

Bottom Bracket: SRAM DUB Pressfit BB 92

Stem: Race Face Aeffect R

Handle Bar: Race Face Turbine R



Trip

Additional Prizes

How it works

Where will your money go?

For more info head to pinkbike.com/sharetheride or to our Indiegogo page.

When you think back to the first time you rode a bike, overwhelming feelings of joy and accomplishment come to mind. That first taste of independence comes back, your self esteem rises and you remember believing that anything is possible. Many children across the globe will never have this experience, or cherish memories like these. We don’t want anyone to miss out on owning their first bike and experiencing these breakthroughs, so Pinkbike and Trailforks created the Share the Ride Foundation Teaming up with our sponsors and distributors globally, Share The Ride raises money to bring disadvantaged children from all over the world the opportunity to share the joy of being on two wheels by providing them with bicycles, helmets and locks. Since its inception in 2013, the foundation has raised over $200,000 and brought smiles to hundreds of children around the world including the Czech Republic, India, Poland, USA, Canada, UK, Australia, South Africa, Germany, Taiwan, and New Zealand.Last year Share the Ride surpassed its 2017 goal and raised $51,246. Underprivileged children around the globe got to understand the immense satisfaction that owning a bike can bring. This year our goal is to raise $55,000 and distribute even more bikes globally! So put today’s coffee money towards stoking some kids out, and making their holiday season a really good one. Visit www.pinkbike.com/sharetheride to donate!Once again, our industry friends have come to the table with tons of incredible prizes for you to win, with more being added all the time. Here's what's up for grabs so far...• One Big Mountain Bike Adventures Croatia Women's Only Adventure by Boat• Seven nights deluxe accomodation on 101-foot yacht• Flights to and from Split, Croatia• Expert guiding and 7 days of guided riding• Welcome reception and most meals• Pre-trip support and detailed Trip Prep Guide• For every $5 donated between Nov 1st, 2018 and Midnight PST of December 30th, you will earn one chance to win one of these awesome prizes provided by our sponsors. If you donate $25 that will be 5 chances at a bunch of awesome prizes!• Winners will be selected through a random selection process.• The winners will be notified by e-mail and asked a mountain bike related knowledge question.• We will ship worldwide ... Customs fees and other applicable taxes will be the winner's responsibilities.• $200 is enough to buy one child a new bike and a helmet.• We are working with community centres, schools, youth and family service programs as well as other established charities and foundations to identify children from low income families who will benefit from this gift.• We are world wide.• We aim to ensure that the children receiving these gifts are educated on basic bicycle safety and maintenance.Your contribution will not only go towards a helmet and a bike but a new lease on life for a child. Donate what you can and know that you’ll be the difference between an average holiday season and a really great one!