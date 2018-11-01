Prizes Announced for Share the Ride 2018

When you think back to the first time you rode a bike, overwhelming feelings of joy and accomplishment come to mind. That first taste of independence comes back, your self esteem rises and you remember believing that anything is possible. Many children across the globe will never have this experience, or cherish memories like these. We don’t want anyone to miss out on owning their first bike and experiencing these breakthroughs, so Pinkbike
and Trailforks
created the Share the Ride Foundation
.
Teaming up with our sponsors and distributors globally, Share The Ride raises money to bring disadvantaged children from all over the world the opportunity to share the joy of being on two wheels by providing them with bicycles, helmets and locks. Since its inception in 2013, the foundation has raised over $200,000 and brought smiles to hundreds of children around the world including the Czech Republic, India, Poland, USA, Canada, UK, Australia, South Africa, Germany, Taiwan, and New Zealand.
Last year Share the Ride surpassed its 2017 goal and raised $51,246. Underprivileged children around the globe got to understand the immense satisfaction that owning a bike can bring. This year our goal is to raise $55,000 and distribute even more bikes globally! So put today’s coffee money towards stoking some kids out, and making their holiday season a really good one. Visit www.pinkbike.com/sharetheride
to donate!
Once again, our industry friends have come to the table with tons of incredible prizes for you to win, with more being added all the time. Here's what's up for grabs so far...
BIKE SPECS
Frame: Habit, 130mm travel, BallisTec Carbon
Fork: Fox Float Factory 34
Rear Shock: Fox Float Factory DPX2 EVOL
Rear Derailleur: Shimano XTR, Shadow Plus, 12-speed
Shifters: Shimano XTR, 12-speed
Brakes: Shimano XTR Trail, 4 piston
Cassette: Shimano XTR, 10-51, 12-speed
Cranks: Cannondale HollowGram Si
Chainring: X-Sync SpideRing 30T Ai Offset
Seat Post: Fox Factory Transfer dropper, Kashima coating, internal routing
Rims: Stan's NoTubes Arch MK3
Hubs: Shimano XTR
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 | Maxxis High Roller II 2.3
Chain: Shimano WTR, 12-speed
Bottom Bracket: BB30
Stem: Cannondale C1
Grips: Cannondale Locking Grips
Saddle: Fabric Scoop Shallow Race, ti rails
Custom Fender
Trip
BIKE SPECS
Frame: Range Carbon 160mm 650B Rear wheel travel
Fork: Rockshox Lyric RCT 3 w/ Charger 2
Rear Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Coil w/ Twist Lock remote 400lb spring
Rear Derailleur: SRAM X01 X-Horizontal 12-Speed
Shifters: SRAM GX Eagle 12-Speed
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Cassette: SRAM Eagle Xglide 1275
Cranks: SRAM/Truvativ Decendent Eagle 7K Boost
Chainring: 30T AL
Seat Post: Rockshox Reverb Stealth with 1x lever
Rims: E*Thirteen TRS Aluminum
Hubs: DT Swiss 350
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.4 | Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4
Chain: SRAM NX Eagle 12-Speed
Chain Guide: MRP 1x Guide, ISCP 05 Mount
Bottom Bracket: SRAM DUB Pressfit BB 92
Stem: Race Face Aeffect R
Handle Bar: Race Face Turbine R
• One Big Mountain Bike Adventures
Croatia Women's Only Adventure by Boat
• Seven nights deluxe accomodation on 101-foot yacht
• Flights to and from Split, Croatia
• Expert guiding and 7 days of guided riding
• Welcome reception and most meals
• Pre-trip support and detailed Trip Prep Guide
Additional Prizes
How it works
• One GT
Pro Performer 26" Bike
• One SRAM
SRAM Reverb Stealth Dropper Post
• Two SRAM
GX Eagle Drivetrains
• Six Schwalbe
Tire Pairs
• For every $5 donated between Nov 1st, 2018 and Midnight PST of December 30th, you will earn one chance to win one of these awesome prizes provided by our sponsors. If you donate $25 that will be 5 chances at a bunch of awesome prizes!
• Winners will be selected through a random selection process.
• The winners will be notified by e-mail and asked a mountain bike related knowledge question.
• We will ship worldwide ... Customs fees and other applicable taxes will be the winner's responsibilities. Where will your money go?
• $200 is enough to buy one child a new bike and a helmet.
• We are working with community centres, schools, youth and family service programs as well as other established charities and foundations to identify children from low income families who will benefit from this gift.
• We are world wide.
• We aim to ensure that the children receiving these gifts are educated on basic bicycle safety and maintenance. For more info head to pinkbike.com/sharetheride or to our Indiegogo page.
Your contribution will not only go towards a helmet and a bike but a new lease on life for a child. Donate what you can and know that you’ll be the difference between an average holiday season and a really great one!
