Bike Check: Craig Evans' Airdrop Edit V5



Craig is 6' 3" tall (190cm) and rides an S3 with a reach of 475mm and a 35mm stem with the bar cut down to 760mm. He's gone for 165mm cranks and has plenty of seat post insertion depth to get a 240mm OneUp Dropper in there. On bike sizing, Craig says, "On paper, I should probably be on an XL [S4] but I can't go around turns on an XL. I'd probably be able to go quicker on an XL but I don't like the feel of it."



Craig's Edit MX runs a 62.5mm stroke Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil, delivering 161mm of rear wheel travel. There is, however, the option to go to 167mm with a 65mm stroke. The bike takes a 160mm or 170mm fork; Craig opts for a 160mm fork, giving the bike a 64° head angle. It's a RockShox Zeb Ultimate with 85 psi and one volume spacer. He prefers the compression damping fairly open, with the rebound "slower than usual."





Bike Details:



Frame: Airdrop Edit MX, Size S3, 475mm reach

Fork: RockShox Zeb Ultimate

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil, 475 lbs/in spring

Wheels: Reserve 30|HD Carbon

Tires: Maxxis Assegai, 29" x 2.5", MaxxGrip, Double Down / Michelin DH22, 27.5" x 2.4"

Inserts: None

Dropper: 240mm OneUp

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC SLV w/ 200mm rotors

Drivetrain: SRAM X0 AXS Transmission

Bars: Burgtec RideWide OD / 50mm rise / 760mm wide

Stem: Burgtec 35mm stem

