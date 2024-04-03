Bike Check: Craig Evans' Airdrop Edit V5

While the Airdrop Slacker downhill bike will be Craig Evans' ride for the 2024 edition of Red Bull Hardline, the 2017 winner cuts about on something a little smaller, and rather more jib-worthy day-to-day. Craig and James from Airdrop were in the Tweed Valley last weekend, dropping off a highly anticipated Edit V5 for review, before heading out to sample a smattering of local trails.
Happily, Craig took the time to walk us around his setup. Before we dig into the details, here's a fun edit of Craig's weekend featuring some enviable cornering skills. It's hard to believe he's just three weeks post carpal tunnel surgery, isn't it? The title of said edit is "Golfin isnae pish." Golfin, because the local hill is fondly referred to as the "Golfy", and "isnae pish" being a Scottish way of saying that something is actually quite good, like.
The V5 is available in an MX or a 27.5" configuration. It's a fairly big deal to see a 29" wheel on an Airdrop, and probably the most notable update the bike has seen since its inception in 2016. The Sheffield-based brand holds the 27.5" wheel in very high regard; indeed, their latest downhill bike, the Slacker
, is a full 27.5" affair. Thus, it's no surprise to see them continue to offer the Edit with 27.5" wheels, though Craig Evans is currently riding the MX configuration.
Craig is 6' 3" tall (190cm) and rides an S3 with a reach of 475mm and a 35mm stem with the bar cut down to 760mm. He's gone for 165mm cranks and has plenty of seat post insertion depth to get a 240mm OneUp Dropper in there. On bike sizing, Craig says, "On paper, I should probably be on an XL [S4] but I can't go around turns on an XL. I'd probably be able to go quicker on an XL but I don't like the feel of it."
Craig's Edit MX runs a 62.5mm stroke Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil, delivering 161mm of rear wheel travel. There is, however, the option to go to 167mm with a 65mm stroke. The bike takes a 160mm or 170mm fork; Craig opts for a 160mm fork, giving the bike a 64° head angle. It's a RockShox Zeb Ultimate with 85 psi and one volume spacer. He prefers the compression damping fairly open, with the rebound "slower than usual."
Bike Details:
Frame: Airdrop Edit MX, Size S3, 475mm reach
Fork: RockShox Zeb Ultimate
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil, 475 lbs/in spring
Wheels: Reserve 30|HD Carbon
Tires: Maxxis Assegai, 29" x 2.5", MaxxGrip, Double Down / Michelin DH22, 27.5" x 2.4"
Inserts: None
Dropper: 240mm OneUp
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC SLV w/ 200mm rotors
Drivetrain: SRAM X0 AXS Transmission
Bars: Burgtec RideWide OD / 50mm rise / 760mm wide
Stem: Burgtec 35mm stem
On the shock, Craig is running a 475 lbs/in spring with the hydraulic bottom-out adjuster wound to position three. At 88 kgs (194 lb), that gives him around 25% sag. While that's firmer than most, that's actually on the soft side for Craig. He'd normally run a 500 lbs/in spring, but conditions at home have been as wet as they've ever been. Since switching to the softer spring, Craig's found he's ended up winding on quite a lot of compression damping, so plans to go straight back to the 500 lbs/in spring.
Reserve 30|HD Carbon rims are laced to Hope PRO5 hubs. Craig's gone with a Maxxis Assegai up front, with 26/27 psi in a Double Down, with a Maxxis DH22 in the rear with around 29 psi. I'll qualify those numbers with Craig's admittance that the gauge on his pump probably doesn't work anymore, and he usually just checks the pressure with his thumb.
He's reasonably fussy on brake setup. He likes them to bite quite early, and prefers the rear to bite a little earlier than the front. The only other point of interest would be the double bash. On top of the integrated bashguards that come with a T-Type chainring, Craig also runs an MRP Chain Guide and Bash Guard that sits lower down. This one has played its role well, having been bashed out of shape fairly recently.
In addition to Hardline, Craig will also be racing a handful of UK enduro races this season, including the infamous Ard Rock and some rounds of the Welsh Enduro Series. You can keep up to date with his riding on Instagram @cregskin
.