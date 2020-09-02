PRO Expands Bar, Stem, & Dropper Post Lineup - Across the Pond Beaver

PRO is Shimano's cockpit-focused offshoot, and they've recently broadened their range of mountain bike offerings, which includes the 3Five Carbon Bar. Initially only available in a 20mm rise option, four new models have been added - the Flat, Flattop, Minirise, and Highrise - with 0, 5, 10, and 30mm of rise respectively. All of the bars have 9-degrees of back sweep, with 0-degrees of upsweep for the flat bars, and 4-degrees for the remaining models.
34.9mm seat tube diameters are becoming increasingly common, and PRO has answered the demand with a 150mm version of their Koryak dropper post. The $300 price tag includes PRO's shifter style lever, along with the cable and housing necessary to get the post up and running. Hopefully longer travel version are in the works, since one of the claimed benefits of the larger 34.9mm seat tube diameter is that it makes it easier to create a durable dropper with even more travel than what's currently the norm.
The new Tharsis 3Five stem is designed to complement the aforementioned 3Five carbon bars, as long as you aren't looking for anything shorter than 60 millimeters in length. There are shorter stems in PRO's catalog - the 3Five CNC is available in 35, 45, and 55mm lengths - but the stem shown here is aimed more at the XC or gravel crowd, with 60, 70, 80, 90, and 100mm options, all with a 9-degree rise or drop, depending on how it's oriented. Weight for the 80mm length is a claimed 160 grams, and the retail price is $110 USD.
More information: pro-bikegear.com
Never have I installed a component that had such an immediate detrimental effect as going from a 31.8 to a 35mm bar.
