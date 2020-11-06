PRO Launches New Range of Tools

PRO has announced two new tools ranges that feature premium and performance options for home mechanics.
The new tool options from PRO come in two different ranges, the Team Tools and the Performance Tools. The Team Tool range features a digital torque wrench with LCD, the delta wrench and a premium shock pump. PRO's digital torque wrench covers a 1-25 Nm range and uses an LCD screen to display the torque measurement in real-time. It also provides audio feedback as you approach and when you reach the desired torque. Included with the torque wrench are nine tool bits, 2/2.5/3/4/5/6 hex, T20/T25 and a 1/4 inch adaptor. It will cost $250.
Next up PRO are highlighting the 3-way Delta Wrench, this uses 13 replaceable hardened steel bits, these can be packed inside its alloy body while not in use. The Delta Wrench will sell at $40. Lastly, in the PRO Team range is the shock pump, they claim this is their most accurate shock pump. The product uses a digital display which is accurate to 2% and it will inflate up to 300psi.
Alongside the Team Tool range are the more affordable Performance offerings. This includes tools like the PRO Mini Torque Wrench, PRO Cassette Wrench and the PRO Chain Tool. The mini torque wrench can be changed between 4,5 and 6Nm setting and it can be adjusted with six tool bits all of which are stored inside the tools handle. This is set to be sold at $65.
Another new product in the range is the cassette wrench that removes the need for a chain whip. The 10 and 11-speed compatible wrench uses notches on either side of the tool to slot into the smallest cassette cogs for a secure grip when loosening from the freehub body. This will sell for $35. The final addition is the PRO chain tool, this can be used on 10, 11 and 12-speed chains and costs $30.
The new tools from PRO will be available from December, you can find out more here
.
