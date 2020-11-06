PRO Launches New Range of Tools

Nov 6, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


PRO has announced two new tools ranges that feature premium and performance options for home mechanics.

The new tool options from PRO come in two different ranges, the Team Tools and the Performance Tools. The Team Tool range features a digital torque wrench with LCD, the delta wrench and a premium shock pump. PRO's digital torque wrench covers a 1-25 Nm range and uses an LCD screen to display the torque measurement in real-time. It also provides audio feedback as you approach and when you reach the desired torque. Included with the torque wrench are nine tool bits, 2/2.5/3/4/5/6 hex, T20/T25 and a 1/4 inch adaptor. It will cost $250.


Next up PRO are highlighting the 3-way Delta Wrench, this uses 13 replaceable hardened steel bits, these can be packed inside its alloy body while not in use. The Delta Wrench will sell at $40. Lastly, in the PRO Team range is the shock pump, they claim this is their most accurate shock pump. The product uses a digital display which is accurate to 2% and it will inflate up to 300psi.


Alongside the Team Tool range are the more affordable Performance offerings. This includes tools like the PRO Mini Torque Wrench, PRO Cassette Wrench and the PRO Chain Tool. The mini torque wrench can be changed between 4,5 and 6Nm setting and it can be adjusted with six tool bits all of which are stored inside the tools handle. This is set to be sold at $65.

Another new product in the range is the cassette wrench that removes the need for a chain whip. The 10 and 11-speed compatible wrench uses notches on either side of the tool to slot into the smallest cassette cogs for a secure grip when loosening from the freehub body. This will sell for $35. The final addition is the PRO chain tool, this can be used on 10, 11 and 12-speed chains and costs $30.


The new tools from PRO will be available from December, you can find out more here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Tools Pro Components


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
94308 views
What Was Loic Bruni Adjusting on His Fork in Lousa?
80319 views
Mopar Unveils a Concept Jeep for 'Serious Mountain Bikers'
72042 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
67389 views
Review: Shimano Deore M6100 12-Speed Drivetrain - Low Price, High Performance
62402 views
Vote Now: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos Revealed
49057 views
Update: Atherton Bikes Seeking Around £600,000 in Crowd Funding Investment
48342 views
Bike Check: Matt Lakin's Fully Rigid Stooge Cycles MK4 Enduro Race Bike
45567 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010202
Mobile Version of Website