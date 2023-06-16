Pro Road Cyclist Gino Mäder Dies after Tour de Suisse Crash

Jun 16, 2023
by Outside Online  
PHOTO DARIO BELINGHERI GETTY IMAGES
https://velo.outsideonline.com/road/road-racing/gino-mader-dies-after-tour-de-suisse-crash/
Stage 6 has been cancelled and the peloton rode a 20km procession in honor of Mäder. Our deepest condolences to Gino's family and friends.

Posted In:
Industry News Outside Network Racing and Events Gino Mader


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
140097 views
Results from the Leogang Enduro World Cup 2023
71091 views
First Ride: 2024 Rocky Mountain Slayer
51453 views
Spotted: Unreleased Trek High-Pivot Enduro Bike
51116 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
45011 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023
40845 views
Semi-Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
40319 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: The Bike Park Protection Pinkbike's Editors Actually Wear
31221 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029606
Mobile Version of Website