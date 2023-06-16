Watch
Pro Road Cyclist Gino Mäder Dies after Tour de Suisse Crash
Jun 16, 2023
by
Outside Online
Stage 6 has been cancelled and the peloton rode a 20km procession in honor of Mäder. Our deepest condolences to Gino's family and friends.
Posted In:
Industry News
Outside Network
Racing and Events
Gino Mader
