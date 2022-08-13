Live Pro Stage Results from EWS Burke 2022

Aug 13, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Ahead of a full day of racing on Sunday riders are on course for the EWS Pro Stage.

The Pro stage sees riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results. Check out the results below.

U21 Women

1st. Sophie Riva: 7:52.160
2nd. Paz Gallo Fuentes: 8:00.770
3rd. Lauren Bingham: 8:04.770
4th. Lily Boucher: 8:33.930
5th. Justine Henry: 8:41.700
U21 Men

1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 6:13.980
2nd. Ryan Gilchrist: 6:22.650
3rd. Seth Sherlock: 6:22.800
4th. Jake Keller: 6:23.660
5th. Aiden Chapin: 6:26.020

Master Women

1st. Sandra Bohn Thomsen: 8:32.300
2nd. Melissa Newell: 8:45.150
3rd. Mary McConneloug: 10:49.820
4th. Kristine Contentoangell: 11:22.970
5th. Heidi Kanayan: 12:39.280
Master Men

1st. Franck Kirscher: 6:33.370
2nd. Karim Amour: 6:59.940
3rd. Christopher Canfield: 7:07.600
4th. Mads Weidemann: 7:07.820
5th. Charles Leduc: 7:13.570


Live Race Updates:

9:22 am PDT Live updates will begin shortly with the first group of Elite Women.

10:03 am PDT After the first Elite Women have hit the Pro Stage the top five are:

1st. Porsha Murdock: 7:53.820
2nd. Emily Slaco: 7:57.590
3rd. Chloe Taylor: 7:58.310
4th. Mazie Hayden: 8:14.850
5th. Julie Long: 8:15.660

The lower-ranked Elite Men are now on the stage before the rest of the Elite Women get between the tape.



5 Comments

  • 4 0
 Canfield still rippin!
  • 1 0
 Assuming Mathew Fairbrother didn't ride from Whistler to East Burke in 5 days. Anyone know if he is there?
  • 1 0
 He is indeed
  • 1 0
 Conor Fields is retiring, if he makes the move to enduro would he be successful with his...
  • 1 0
 Give em hell Jesse!





