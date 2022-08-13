Live Pro Stage Results from EWS Burke 2022

Ahead of a full day of racing on Sunday riders are on course for the EWS Pro Stage.
The Pro stage sees riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results. Check out the results below.
U21 Women
1st. Sophie Riva: 7:52.160
2nd. Paz Gallo Fuentes: 8:00.770
3rd. Lauren Bingham: 8:04.770
4th. Lily Boucher: 8:33.930
5th. Justine Henry: 8:41.700
U21 Men
1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 6:13.980
2nd. Ryan Gilchrist: 6:22.650
3rd. Seth Sherlock: 6:22.800
4th. Jake Keller: 6:23.660
5th. Aiden Chapin: 6:26.020
Master Women
1st. Sandra Bohn Thomsen: 8:32.300
2nd. Melissa Newell: 8:45.150
3rd. Mary McConneloug: 10:49.820
4th. Kristine Contentoangell: 11:22.970
5th. Heidi Kanayan: 12:39.280
Master Men
1st. Franck Kirscher: 6:33.370
2nd. Karim Amour: 6:59.940
3rd. Christopher Canfield: 7:07.600
4th. Mads Weidemann: 7:07.820
5th. Charles Leduc: 7:13.570
Live Race Updates:9:22 am PDT
Live updates will begin shortly with the first group of Elite Women. 10:03 am PDT
After the first Elite Women have hit the Pro Stage the top five are:1st.
Porsha Murdock: 7:53.8202nd.
Emily Slaco: 7:57.5903rd.
Chloe Taylor: 7:58.3104th.
Mazie Hayden: 8:14.8505th.
Julie Long: 8:15.660The lower-ranked Elite Men are now on the stage before the rest of the Elite Women get between the tape.
