Live Pro Stage Results from EWS Burke 2022

U21 Women



1st. Sophie Riva: 7:52.160

2nd. Paz Gallo Fuentes: 8:00.770

3rd. Lauren Bingham: 8:04.770

4th. Lily Boucher: 8:33.930

5th. Justine Henry: 8:41.700

U21 Men



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 6:13.980

2nd. Ryan Gilchrist: 6:22.650

3rd. Seth Sherlock: 6:22.800

4th. Jake Keller: 6:23.660

5th. Aiden Chapin: 6:26.020



Master Women



1st. Sandra Bohn Thomsen: 8:32.300

2nd. Melissa Newell: 8:45.150

3rd. Mary McConneloug: 10:49.820

4th. Kristine Contentoangell: 11:22.970

5th. Heidi Kanayan: 12:39.280

Master Men



1st. Franck Kirscher: 6:33.370

2nd. Karim Amour: 6:59.940

3rd. Christopher Canfield: 7:07.600

4th. Mads Weidemann: 7:07.820

5th. Charles Leduc: 7:13.570



Live Race Updates:

9:22 am PDT

10:03 am PDT

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Ahead of a full day of racing on Sunday riders are on course for the EWS Pro Stage.The Pro stage sees riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results. Check out the results below.Live updates will begin shortly with the first group of Elite Women.After the first Elite Women have hit the Pro Stage the top five are:Porsha Murdock: 7:53.820Emily Slaco: 7:57.590Chloe Taylor: 7:58.310Mazie Hayden: 8:14.850Julie Long: 8:15.660