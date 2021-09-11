Live Pro Stage Results from EWS Crans-Montana 2021

[PROVISIONAL] U21 Women



[PROVISIONAL] Elite Women



[PROVISIONAL] Elite Men



Live Updates



2:54 am PDT



As we wait for the top Elite Women to hit the Pro Stage the current top five is:



1st. Nadine Ellecosta: 5:22.28

2nd. Sidonie Jolidon: +0.38

3rd. Lea Salome Rutz: +15.16

4th. Anja Hovorka: +25.50

5th. Anna Littorin Sandbu: +26.20







2:51 am PDT



Noah Hoffman Wins the EWS Pro Stage for the U21 Men



Noah Hoffman comes across the line on top for the U21 on the Pro Stage as he pulls 5.61 seconds ahead of Jack Piercy.



1st. Noah Hoffman: 4:17.68

2nd. Jack Piercy: +5.61

3rd. Francescu Camoin: +7.77

4th. Alex Storr: +11.17

5th. Bradley Harris: +12.00







2:37 am PDT



Paz Gallo Fuentes Wins the EWS Pro Stage for the U21 Women



Paz Gallo Fuentes wins the Pro Stage in Crans-Montana with a sizeable five-second gap back to Lisa Baumann.



1st. Paz Gallo Fuentes: 5:14.67

2nd. Lisa Baumann: +5.58

3rd. Emmy Lan: +10.62

4th. Sophie Riva: +12.70

5th. Helen Weber: +20.76





Ahead of a full day of racing on Sunday riders are on course for the EWS Pro Stage. Following incredible racing in Loudenvielle where Isabeau Courdurier and Jack Moir came out on top, riders now face a single-stage challenge before taking on more stages tomorrow.The Pro stage is a new format for 2021 with the riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results. Stay tuned for live results from Switzerland.