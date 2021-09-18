Live Pro Stage Results from EWS Finale Ligure 2021

Elite Women



U21 Women



1st. Polly Henderson: 2:57.45

2nd. Gaia Tormena: +4.74

3rd. Paz Gallo Fuentes: +5.09

4th. Sophie Riva: +12.79

5th. Alma Wiggberg: +22.08



U21 Men



1st. Francescu Camoin: 2:25.11

2nd. Alex Storr: +1.32

3rd. Jack Menzies: +1.57

4th. Emmett Hancock: +4.09

5th. Thimote Mille: +4.77





Master Women



1st. Leonie Picton: 3:14.41

2nd. Fejola Stepanka Nestlerova: +4.29

3rd. Suvi Vacker: +6.88

4th. Daniela Michel: +13.16

5th. Sandra Bohn Thomsen: +36.14



Master Men



1st. Karim Amour: 2:33.00

2nd. Martino Fruet: +2.25

3rd. James Hughes: +4.60

4th. Matteo Rimondo: +11.72

5th. Simon Andre: +12.25





Live Updates



7:47 am PDT



Isabeau Courdurier goes fastest by three and a half seconds!







7:45 am PDT



No one has managed to best Miranda Miller's time so far and there are only a couple of riders left.







7:40 am PDT



The Elite Women are on the Pro Stage with Miranda Miller leading Jill Kintner by over two seconds.







6:35 am PDT



As we wait for the top-ranked Elite Women to hit the Pro Stage the current top five is:



1st. Nadine Ellecosta: 2:56.10

2nd. Barbora Prudkova: +8.95

3rd. Lucy Schick: +15.70

4th. Sidonie Jolidon: +19.43

5th. Anja Hovorka: +19.70







6:28 am PDT



Polly Henderson Wins the EWS Pro Stage for the U21 Women



Polly Henderson takes the top spot for the U21 Women as she find nearly five seconds on Gaia Tormena.



6:25 am PDT



Francescu Camoin Wins the EWS Pro Stage for the U21 Men



It was a close battle in the U21 Men's racing as Francescu Camoin just manages to pull ahead by 1.32 seconds on Alex Storr.



Ahead of a full day of racing on Sunday riders are on course for the EWS Pro Stage. Following incredible racing in Crans-Montana where Melanie Pugin and Richie Rude came out on top, riders now face a single-stage challenge before taking on more stages tomorrow.The Pro stage is a new format for 2021 with the riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results. Stay tuned for live results from Italy.