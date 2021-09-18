Live Pro Stage Results from EWS Finale Ligure 2021

Sep 18, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Ahead of a full day of racing on Sunday riders are on course for the EWS Pro Stage. Following incredible racing in Crans-Montana where Melanie Pugin and Richie Rude came out on top, riders now face a single-stage challenge before taking on more stages tomorrow.

The Pro stage is a new format for 2021 with the riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results. Stay tuned for live results from Italy.


U21 Women

U21 Men

Master Women

Master Men

Live Updates


7:47 am PDT

Isabeau Courdurier goes fastest by three and a half seconds!



7:45 am PDT

No one has managed to best Miranda Miller's time so far and there are only a couple of riders left.



7:40 am PDT

The Elite Women are on the Pro Stage with Miranda Miller leading Jill Kintner by over two seconds.



6:35 am PDT

As we wait for the top-ranked Elite Women to hit the Pro Stage the current top five is:

6:28 am PDT

Polly Henderson Wins the EWS Pro Stage for the U21 Women

Polly Henderson takes the top spot for the U21 Women as she find nearly five seconds on Gaia Tormena.

1st. Polly Henderson: 2:57.45
2nd. Gaia Tormena: +4.74
3rd. Paz Gallo Fuentes: +5.09
4th. Sophie Riva: +12.79
5th. Alma Wiggberg: +22.08



6:25 am PDT

Francescu Camoin Wins the EWS Pro Stage for the U21 Men

It was a close battle in the U21 Men's racing as Francescu Camoin just manages to pull ahead by 1.32 seconds on Alex Storr.

1st. Francescu Camoin: 2:25.11
2nd. Alex Storr: +1.32
3rd. Jack Menzies: +1.57
4th. Emmett Hancock: +4.09
5th. Thimote Mille: +4.77




