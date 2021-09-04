Live Pro Stage Results from EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 2

Sep 4, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Stage 3... what a trial that just seems to go on forever

Ahead of a full day of racing on Thursday riders are already back on course for the EWS Pro Stage. Following Thursday's frantic day of racing where Harriet Harnden and Jack Moir came out on top, riders now face a single-stage challenge before taking on another four stages tomorrow.

The Pro stage is a new format for 2021 with the riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results. Stay tuned for live results from France.


U21 Women

1st. Polly Henderson: 6:59.78
2nd. Paz Gallo Fuentes: +8.5
3rd. Sophie Riva: +32.90
4th. Justine Henry: +36.10
5th. Valentina Garces Restrepo: +1:08.70

U21 Men

1st. Nans Arnaud: 5:52.10
2nd. Francescu Camoin: +4.21
3rd. Jack Menzies: +8.11
4th. Emmett Hancock: +8.75
5th. Lisandru Bertini: +9.04


Elite Women

Results to follow shortly.

Elite Men

Results to follow shortly.



Live Updates


6:48 am PDT

As we wait for the top Elite Women to start the current top five is:

1st. Nadine Ellecosta: 7:15.14
2nd. Martha Gill: +12.83
3rd. Lea Salome Rutz: +15.55
4th. Josefine Bjorkman: +29.02
5th. Jonna Johnsen: +42.75



6:15 am PDT

Polly Henderson Wins the EWS Pro Stage for the U21 Women

Polly Henderson takes a huge win on the Pro Stage as she goes over eight and a half seconds faster than Paz Gallo Fuentes. Sophie Riva completes the top three nearly 33 seconds off the pace.

1st. Polly Henderson: 6:59.78
2nd. Paz Gallo Fuentes: +8.5
3rd. Sophie Riva: +32.90
4th. Justine Henry: +36.10
5th. Valentina Garces Restrepo: +1:08.70



6:10 am PDT

Nans Arnaud Wins the EWS Pro Stage for the U21 Men

Nans Arnaud takes the Pro Stage win as he goes over four seconds faster than fellow Frenchman Francescu Camoin.

1st. Nans Arnaud: 5:52.10
2nd. Francescu Camoin: +4.21
3rd. Jack Menzies: +8.11
4th. Emmett Hancock: +8.75
5th. Lisandru Bertini: +9.04




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Loudenvielle 2021


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
189540 views
Final Results from the Val di Sole XC World Championships 2021
71356 views
Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021
66979 views
Orange Releases the Phase AD3 Adaptive Bike for Ex-EWS Racer Loraine Truong
61279 views
An In-Depth Look at the Canyon GeoBend Concept with the Industrial Designer Marvin Henschel
58007 views
Final Results from EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 1
45340 views
Shimano Announces New 6-Bolt Ice Tech Rotors
44593 views
First Look: The Digit Datum Has Shock Strut Suspension
44257 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 That photo is great.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007753
Mobile Version of Website