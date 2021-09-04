Live Pro Stage Results from EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 2

U21 Women



1st. Polly Henderson: 6:59.78

2nd. Paz Gallo Fuentes: +8.5

3rd. Sophie Riva: +32.90

4th. Justine Henry: +36.10

5th. Valentina Garces Restrepo: +1:08.70



U21 Men



1st. Nans Arnaud: 5:52.10

2nd. Francescu Camoin: +4.21

3rd. Jack Menzies: +8.11

4th. Emmett Hancock: +8.75

5th. Lisandru Bertini: +9.04





Elite Women



Elite Men



1st. Nadine Ellecosta: 7:15.14

2nd. Martha Gill: +12.83

3rd. Lea Salome Rutz: +15.55

4th. Josefine Bjorkman: +29.02

5th. Jonna Johnsen: +42.75







Polly Henderson Wins the EWS Pro Stage for the U21 Women



Polly Henderson takes a huge win on the Pro Stage as she goes over eight and a half seconds faster than Paz Gallo Fuentes. Sophie Riva completes the top three nearly 33 seconds off the pace.



Nans Arnaud Wins the EWS Pro Stage for the U21 Men



Nans Arnaud takes the Pro Stage win as he goes over four seconds faster than fellow Frenchman Francescu Camoin.



Ahead of a full day of racing on Thursday riders are already back on course for the EWS Pro Stage. Following Thursday's frantic day of racing where Harriet Harnden and Jack Moir came out on top, riders now face a single-stage challenge before taking on another four stages tomorrow.The Pro stage is a new format for 2021 with the riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results. Stay tuned for live results from France.