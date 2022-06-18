Live Pro Stage Results from EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022

Ahead of a full day of racing on Sunday riders are on course for the EWS Pro Stage.
The Pro stage sees riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results. Check out the results below.
U21 Women
1st. Emmy Lan: 16:38.280
2nd. Tina Smrdel: 17:32.640
3rd. Lily Boucher: 17:57.900
4th. Justine Henry: 19:50.570
U21 Men
1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 13:26.810
2nd. Johnathan Helly: 13:35.070
3rd. Miha Smrdel: 13:45.940
4th. Emmett Hancock: 13:58.250
5th. William Scheele: 13:59.450
Master Women
1st. Fejola Stepanka Nestlerova: 17:46.920
2nd. Sandra Bohn Thomsen: 18:31.310
3rd. Maxine Filby: 19:28.400
4th. Melissa Newell: 19:31.890
5th. Mary McConneloug: 23:05.290
Master Men
1st. Karim Amour: 14:36.120
2nd. Scott Edgworth: 14:50.040
3rd. Adrian Vesenbeckh: 15:06.100
4th. Jan Vaner: 15:16.960
5th. Bradley Lauder: 15:19.960
Live Updates
Pro Stage PreviewThriller:
6.09km / 1088m descent / 4m climb - Stage 1 / Pro Stage
7:18 am PDT The first group of Elite Women are now taking on the Pro Stage.
7:32 am PDT While we wait for the top-ranked Elite Women to hit today's stage the current top five riders are:
1st. Ines Thoma: 16:25.550
2nd. Barbora Prudkova: 16:26.540
3rd. Nadine Ellecosta: 16:44.570
4th. Julie Duvert: 17:09.050
5th. Camille Rast: 17:11.430
14 Comments