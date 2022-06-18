Live Pro Stage Results from EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022

U21 Women



1st. Emmy Lan: 16:38.280

2nd. Tina Smrdel: 17:32.640

3rd. Lily Boucher: 17:57.900

4th. Justine Henry: 19:50.570

U21 Men



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 13:26.810

2nd. Johnathan Helly: 13:35.070

3rd. Miha Smrdel: 13:45.940

4th. Emmett Hancock: 13:58.250

5th. William Scheele: 13:59.450



Master Women



1st. Fejola Stepanka Nestlerova: 17:46.920

2nd. Sandra Bohn Thomsen: 18:31.310

3rd. Maxine Filby: 19:28.400

4th. Melissa Newell: 19:31.890

5th. Mary McConneloug: 23:05.290

Master Men



1st. Karim Amour: 14:36.120

2nd. Scott Edgworth: 14:50.040

3rd. Adrian Vesenbeckh: 15:06.100

4th. Jan Vaner: 15:16.960

5th. Bradley Lauder: 15:19.960



Live Updates



Pro Stage Preview





Thriller: 6.09km / 1088m descent / 4m climb - Stage 1 / Pro Stage



7:18 am PDT The first group of Elite Women are now taking on the Pro Stage.







7:32 am PDT While we wait for the top-ranked Elite Women to hit today's stage the current top five riders are:



1st. Ines Thoma: 16:25.550

2nd. Barbora Prudkova: 16:26.540

3rd. Nadine Ellecosta: 16:44.570

4th. Julie Duvert: 17:09.050

5th. Camille Rast: 17:11.430





Ahead of a full day of racing on Sunday riders are on course for the EWS Pro Stage.The Pro stage sees riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results. Check out the results below.