Live Pro Stage Results from EWS Sugarloaf 2022

Aug 20, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Ahead of a full day of racing on Sunday riders are on course for the EWS Pro Stage.

The Pro stage sees riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results. Check out the results below.

U21 Women

1st. Sophie Riva: 4:09.040
2nd. Paz Gallo Fuentes: 4:11.970
3rd. Lauren Bingham: 4:21.140
4th. Lily Boucher: 4:26.550
5th. Justine Henry: 4:26.580
U21 Men

1st. Seth Sherlock: 3:20.590
2nd. Johnathan Helly: 3:25.390
3rd. Emmett Hancock: 3:27.070
4th. Aiden Chapin: 3:28.190
5th. Guy Johnston: 3:29.660

Master Women

1st. Ingrid Larouche: 4:34.220
2nd. Sandra Bohn Thomsen: 4:46.130
3rd. Melissa Newell: 4:50.060
4th. Mary McConneloug: 5:02.570
5th. Kristine Contentoangell: 5:14.610
Master Men

1st. Franck Kirscher: 3:41.530
2nd. Jason Memmelaar: 3:44.580
3rd. Michael Broderick: 3:46.700
4th. William Cooper: 3:48.840
5th. Karim Amour: 3:50.750


Live Race Updates:

8:56 am PDT Live updates will begin shortly.

9:28 am PDT After the first group of Elite Women the top five are:

1st. Charlotte Rey: 4:08.320
2nd. Chloe Taylor: 4:14.460
3rd. Julia Long: 4:24.310
4th. Louise Kelly: 4:43.700
5th. Kalen Griffin: 4:45.430

The first batch of Elite Men are now on the Pro Stage before we will see the top-ranked Elite Women.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Sugarloaf 2022


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Burke 2022
120583 views
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Enduro Bike Field Test
76988 views
Truckworx - Crankworx Whistler 2022
54706 views
Mathias Flückiger Provisionally Suspended After Testing Positive for Zeranol
54389 views
5 Race Bikes from the 2022 Leadville 100
47826 views
Tech Briefing: A New Component Brand, Wild Grips, An Inverted Suction Cup Bike Rack & More - August 2022
45772 views
Video: Transition Announces Carbon Patrol Coming This Fall
45280 views
First Look: ARC8 Essential - A Light & Aggressive Trail Bike
42235 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Let’s go CANADA!! And Team Raceface!! Grip it and rip it
  • 1 0
 Canadia yeeehaw
  • 1 0
 Moi moi!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009154
Mobile Version of Website