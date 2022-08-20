Live Pro Stage Results from EWS Sugarloaf 2022

Ahead of a full day of racing on Sunday riders are on course for the EWS Pro Stage.
The Pro stage sees riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results. Check out the results below.
U21 Women
1st. Sophie Riva: 4:09.040
2nd. Paz Gallo Fuentes: 4:11.970
3rd. Lauren Bingham: 4:21.140
4th. Lily Boucher: 4:26.550
5th. Justine Henry: 4:26.580
U21 Men
1st. Seth Sherlock: 3:20.590
2nd. Johnathan Helly: 3:25.390
3rd. Emmett Hancock: 3:27.070
4th. Aiden Chapin: 3:28.190
5th. Guy Johnston: 3:29.660
Master Women
1st. Ingrid Larouche: 4:34.220
2nd. Sandra Bohn Thomsen: 4:46.130
3rd. Melissa Newell: 4:50.060
4th. Mary McConneloug: 5:02.570
5th. Kristine Contentoangell: 5:14.610
Master Men
1st. Franck Kirscher: 3:41.530
2nd. Jason Memmelaar: 3:44.580
3rd. Michael Broderick: 3:46.700
4th. William Cooper: 3:48.840
5th. Karim Amour: 3:50.750
Live Race Updates:8:56 am PDT
Live updates will begin shortly.9:28 am PDT
After the first group of Elite Women the top five are:1st.
Charlotte Rey: 4:08.3202nd.
Chloe Taylor: 4:14.4603rd.
Julia Long: 4:24.3104th.
Louise Kelly: 4:43.7005th.
Kalen Griffin: 4:45.430The first batch of Elite Men are now on the Pro Stage before we will see the top-ranked Elite Women.
3 Comments