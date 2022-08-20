Live Pro Stage Results from EWS Sugarloaf 2022

U21 Women



1st. Sophie Riva: 4:09.040

2nd. Paz Gallo Fuentes: 4:11.970

3rd. Lauren Bingham: 4:21.140

4th. Lily Boucher: 4:26.550

5th. Justine Henry: 4:26.580

U21 Men



1st. Seth Sherlock: 3:20.590

2nd. Johnathan Helly: 3:25.390

3rd. Emmett Hancock: 3:27.070

4th. Aiden Chapin: 3:28.190

5th. Guy Johnston: 3:29.660



Master Women



1st. Ingrid Larouche: 4:34.220

2nd. Sandra Bohn Thomsen: 4:46.130

3rd. Melissa Newell: 4:50.060

4th. Mary McConneloug: 5:02.570

5th. Kristine Contentoangell: 5:14.610

Master Men



1st. Franck Kirscher: 3:41.530

2nd. Jason Memmelaar: 3:44.580

3rd. Michael Broderick: 3:46.700

4th. William Cooper: 3:48.840

5th. Karim Amour: 3:50.750



Live Race Updates:

Ahead of a full day of racing on Sunday riders are on course for the EWS Pro Stage.The Pro stage sees riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results. Check out the results below.Live updates will begin shortly.After the first group of Elite Women the top five are:Charlotte Rey: 4:08.320Chloe Taylor: 4:14.460Julia Long: 4:24.310Louise Kelly: 4:43.700Kalen Griffin: 4:45.430