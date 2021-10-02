Pro Stage Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2021

Oct 2, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Ahead of a full day of racing on Sunday riders took to the course for the EWS Pro Stage. The Pro stage is a new format for 2021 with the riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results.

Elite Women

1st. Rebecca Baraona: 4:05.10
2nd. Noga Korem: +2.83
3rd. Jess Stone: +3.81
4th. Morgane Charre: +5.37
5th. Raphaela Richter: +6.01

Elite Men

1st. Jack Moir: 3:25.37
2nd. Martin Maes: +3.72
3rd. Lewis Buchanan: +4.86
4th. Jesse Melamed: +4.97
5th. Greg Callaghan: +5.72



Full Results

Elite Women

Elite Men top 50

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 So stoked to see Lew putting things together. His Hardline run was mental and it’d be so cool to see him mix it up at the top again, even if it is home trails. Mega impressive riding.
  • 1 0
 No full results?

