Pro Stage Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2021

Elite Women



1st. Rebecca Baraona: 4:05.10

2nd. Noga Korem: +2.83

3rd. Jess Stone: +3.81

4th. Morgane Charre: +5.37

5th. Raphaela Richter: +6.01



Elite Men



1st. Jack Moir: 3:25.37

2nd. Martin Maes: +3.72

3rd. Lewis Buchanan: +4.86

4th. Jesse Melamed: +4.97

5th. Greg Callaghan: +5.72





Ahead of a full day of racing on Sunday riders took to the course for the EWS Pro Stage. The Pro stage is a new format for 2021 with the riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results.