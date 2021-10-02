Pro Stage Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2021

Ahead of a full day of racing on Sunday riders took to the course for the EWS Pro Stage. The Pro stage is a new format for 2021 with the riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results.
Elite Women
1st. Rebecca Baraona: 4:05.10
2nd. Noga Korem: +2.83
3rd. Jess Stone: +3.81
4th. Morgane Charre: +5.37
5th. Raphaela Richter: +6.01
Elite Men
1st. Jack Moir: 3:25.37
2nd. Martin Maes: +3.72
3rd. Lewis Buchanan: +4.86
4th. Jesse Melamed: +4.97
5th. Greg Callaghan: +5.72
Full ResultsElite Women
[PI=21411484 width=text]
[PI=21411483 width=text]
[PI=21411482 width=text]
[PI=21411481 width=text]Elite Men top 50
[PI=21411480 width=text]
[PI=21411488 width=text]
[PI=21411487 width=text]
[PI=21411486 width=text]
[PI=21411485 width=text]
