Live Pro Stage Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2022

Elite Women



Results to follow shortly.



Elite Men



Results to follow shortly.





U21 Women



1st. Emmy Lan: 3:49.470

2nd. Sophie Riva: 3:49.600

3rd. Justine Henry: 4:18.170

4th. Hannah Mullin: 4:19.990

5th. Bethany McCully: 4:48.320



U21 Men



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 3:01.890

2nd. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:08.340

3rd. William Brodie: 3:08.520

4th. Ryan Gilchrist: 3:08.810

5th. Seth Sherlock: 3:10.900





Master Women



1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:49.600

2nd. Louise Margareta Paulin: 4:00.460

3rd. Sandra Bohn Thomsen: 4:20.710

4th. Roslynn Newman: 4:28.180

5th. Maxine Filby: 4:32.990



Master Men



1st. Ian Austermuhle: 3:19.470

2nd. Gary Forrest: 3:20.510

3rd. Mads Weidemann: 3:20.870

4th. James Hughes: 3:21.930

5th. Sean Robinson: 3:23.760





Live Updates



5:41 am PDT



After the first group of Elite Women the current top five are:



1st. Jessica Stone: 3:32.070

2nd. Polly Henderson: 3:37.810

3rd. Chloe Taylor: 3:41.160

4th. Nadine Ellecosta: 3:54.160

5th. Martha Gill: 3:55.280



