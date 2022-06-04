Live Pro Stage Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2022

Jun 4, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Ahead of a full day of racing on Sunday riders are on course for the EWS Pro Stage. After a long offseason riders are back in Scotland to kick off the 2022 season where we closed out last year's racing.

The Pro stage sees riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results. Stay tuned for live results from Scotland.


Live timing can be found here.


Elite Women

Results to follow shortly.

Elite Men

Results to follow shortly.


U21 Women

1st. Emmy Lan: 3:49.470
2nd. Sophie Riva: 3:49.600
3rd. Justine Henry: 4:18.170
4th. Hannah Mullin: 4:19.990
5th. Bethany McCully: 4:48.320

U21 Men

1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 3:01.890
2nd. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:08.340
3rd. William Brodie: 3:08.520
4th. Ryan Gilchrist: 3:08.810
5th. Seth Sherlock: 3:10.900


Master Women

1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:49.600
2nd. Louise Margareta Paulin: 4:00.460
3rd. Sandra Bohn Thomsen: 4:20.710
4th. Roslynn Newman: 4:28.180
5th. Maxine Filby: 4:32.990

Master Men

1st. Ian Austermuhle: 3:19.470
2nd. Gary Forrest: 3:20.510
3rd. Mads Weidemann: 3:20.870
4th. James Hughes: 3:21.930
5th. Sean Robinson: 3:23.760



Live Updates


Luke Meier-Smith Wins the EWS Pro Stage for the U21 Men

1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 3:01.890
2nd. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:08.340
3rd. William Brodie: 3:08.520
4th. Ryan Gilchrist: 3:08.810
5th. Seth Sherlock: 3:10.900



Emmy Lan Wins the EWS Pro Stage for the U21 Women

1st. Emmy Lan: 3:49.470
2nd. Sophie Riva: 3:49.600
3rd. Justine Henry: 4:18.170
4th. Hannah Mullin: 4:19.990
5th. Bethany McCully: 4:48.320



5:41 am PDT

After the first group of Elite Women the current top five are:

1st. Jessica Stone: 3:32.070
2nd. Polly Henderson: 3:37.810
3rd. Chloe Taylor: 3:41.160
4th. Nadine Ellecosta: 3:54.160
5th. Martha Gill: 3:55.280




