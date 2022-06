Live Pro Stage Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2022

Elite Women



Results to follow shortly.



Elite Men



Results to follow shortly.





U21 Women



1st. Emmy Lan: 3:49.470

2nd. Sophie Riva: 3:49.600

3rd. Justine Henry: 4:18.170

4th. Hannah Mullin: 4:19.990

5th. Bethany McCully: 4:48.320



U21 Men



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 3:01.890

2nd. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:08.340

3rd. William Brodie: 3:08.520

4th. Ryan Gilchrist: 3:08.810

5th. Seth Sherlock: 3:10.900





Master Women



1st. Tracy Moseley: 3:49.600

2nd. Louise Margareta Paulin: 4:00.460

3rd. Sandra Bohn Thomsen: 4:20.710

4th. Roslynn Newman: 4:28.180

5th. Maxine Filby: 4:32.990



Master Men



1st. Ian Austermuhle: 3:19.470

2nd. Gary Forrest: 3:20.510

3rd. Mads Weidemann: 3:20.870

4th. James Hughes: 3:21.930

5th. Sean Robinson: 3:23.760





Live Updates



Luke Meier-Smith Wins the EWS Pro Stage for the U21 Men



Emmy Lan Wins the EWS Pro Stage for the U21 Women



5:41 am PDT



After the first group of Elite Women the current top five are:



1st. Jessica Stone: 3:32.070

2nd. Polly Henderson: 3:37.810

3rd. Chloe Taylor: 3:41.160

4th. Nadine Ellecosta: 3:54.160

5th. Martha Gill: 3:55.280





Ahead of a full day of racing on Sunday riders are on course for the EWS Pro Stage. After a long offseason riders are back in Scotland to kick off the 2022 season where we closed out last year's racing.The Pro stage sees riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results. Stay tuned for live results from Scotland.Live timing can be found here