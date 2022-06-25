Live Pro Stage Results from EWS Val Di Fassa 2022

Ahead of a full day of racing on Sunday riders are on course for the EWS Pro Stage.
The Pro stage sees riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results. Check out the results below.
U21 Women
1st. Sophie Riva: 4:36.220
2nd. Emmy Lan: 4:37.480
3rd. Kalani Muirhead: 4:45.540
4th. Lily Boucher: 4:47.280
U21 Men
1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 3:37.690
2nd. Ryan Gilchrist: 3:39.850
3rd. Jack Piercy: 3:40.930
4th. Alexis Icardo: 3:41.630
5th. Enzo Perez: 3:42.690
Master Women
1st. Fejola Stepanka Nestlerova: 4:31.020
2nd. Louise Margareta Paulin: 4:36.650
3rd. Melissa Newell; 4:51.290
4th. Kristine Contentoangell: 5:06.630
5th. Mary McConneloug: 5:20.700
Master Men
1st. Ian Austermuhle: 3:49.950
2nd. Martino Fruet: 3:50.550
3rd. Jan Vaner: 3:53.280
4th. Mads Weidemann: 3:53.330
5th. Karim Amour: 3:59.270
Live Updates
Elite Women
6:00 am PDT The first group of Elite Women are now taking on the Pro Stage.
6:25 am PDT After the initial group of Elite Women the top five are:
1st. Katarzyna Burek: 4:18.790
2nd. Nadine Ellecosta: 4:26.480
3rd. Polly Henderson: 4:27.650
4th. Chloe Taylor: 4:30.650
5th. Julie Duvert: 4:30.830
We should be seeing the top-ranked Women hit the course soon.
