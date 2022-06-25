Live Pro Stage Results from EWS Val Di Fassa 2022

U21 Women



1st. Sophie Riva: 4:36.220

2nd. Emmy Lan: 4:37.480

3rd. Kalani Muirhead: 4:45.540

4th. Lily Boucher: 4:47.280

U21 Men



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 3:37.690

2nd. Ryan Gilchrist: 3:39.850

3rd. Jack Piercy: 3:40.930

4th. Alexis Icardo: 3:41.630

5th. Enzo Perez: 3:42.690



Master Women



1st. Fejola Stepanka Nestlerova: 4:31.020

2nd. Louise Margareta Paulin: 4:36.650

3rd. Melissa Newell; 4:51.290

4th. Kristine Contentoangell: 5:06.630

5th. Mary McConneloug: 5:20.700

Master Men



1st. Ian Austermuhle: 3:49.950

2nd. Martino Fruet: 3:50.550

3rd. Jan Vaner: 3:53.280

4th. Mads Weidemann: 3:53.330

5th. Karim Amour: 3:59.270



Live Updates



Elite Women



6:00 am PDT The first group of Elite Women are now taking on the Pro Stage.



6:25 am PDT After the initial group of Elite Women the top five are:



1st. Katarzyna Burek: 4:18.790

2nd. Nadine Ellecosta: 4:26.480

3rd. Polly Henderson: 4:27.650

4th. Chloe Taylor: 4:30.650

5th. Julie Duvert: 4:30.830



We should be seeing the top-ranked Women hit the course soon.





Ahead of a full day of racing on Sunday riders are on course for the EWS Pro Stage.The Pro stage sees riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results. Check out the results below.