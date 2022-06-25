Live Pro Stage Results from EWS Val Di Fassa 2022

Jun 25, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Ahead of a full day of racing on Sunday riders are on course for the EWS Pro Stage.

The Pro stage sees riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results. Check out the results below.

U21 Women

1st. Sophie Riva: 4:36.220
2nd. Emmy Lan: 4:37.480
3rd. Kalani Muirhead: 4:45.540
4th. Lily Boucher: 4:47.280
U21 Men

1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 3:37.690
2nd. Ryan Gilchrist: 3:39.850
3rd. Jack Piercy: 3:40.930
4th. Alexis Icardo: 3:41.630
5th. Enzo Perez: 3:42.690

Master Women

1st. Fejola Stepanka Nestlerova: 4:31.020
2nd. Louise Margareta Paulin: 4:36.650
3rd. Melissa Newell; 4:51.290
4th. Kristine Contentoangell: 5:06.630
5th. Mary McConneloug: 5:20.700
Master Men

1st. Ian Austermuhle: 3:49.950
2nd. Martino Fruet: 3:50.550
3rd. Jan Vaner: 3:53.280
4th. Mads Weidemann: 3:53.330
5th. Karim Amour: 3:59.270


Live Updates


Elite Women

6:00 am PDT The first group of Elite Women are now taking on the Pro Stage.

6:25 am PDT After the initial group of Elite Women the top five are:

1st. Katarzyna Burek: 4:18.790
2nd. Nadine Ellecosta: 4:26.480
3rd. Polly Henderson: 4:27.650
4th. Chloe Taylor: 4:30.650
5th. Julie Duvert: 4:30.830

We should be seeing the top-ranked Women hit the course soon.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Val Di Fassa 2022


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2023 Santa Cruz Hightower Gets Tweaked, Not Transformed
79764 views
[Updated] Interview: 17 Year Old Bikepacks 250km a Day to Race the EWS
75711 views
Final Results from EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022
65997 views
Opinion: Why You Shouldn't Care What the Pros Ride
55519 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk in 'Better Late'
47194 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022
42969 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022
36429 views
Round Up: 18 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
33532 views

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 How I can make EWS live timming work? Pray?
  • 1 0
 *timing
  • 1 0
 Any official word on Ella Conolly yet??
  • 2 0
 There is nothing from Ella yet, but the EWS has shared on social media that she is out after a crash in practice. We are hoping it's nothing serious but as soon as we know more we will share an update.
  • 1 0
 @edspratt: thanks. Sorry for Ella... Sorry for my team.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008045
Mobile Version of Website