Live Pro Stage Results from EWS Whistler 2022

Aug 6, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Ahead of a full day of racing on Sunday riders are on course for the EWS Pro Stage.

The Pro stage sees riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results. Check out the results below.

U21 Women

1st. Paz Gallo Fuentes: 11:02.920
2nd. Erin Bixler: 11:15.830
3rd. Ainsley Haggart: 11:19.390
4th. Lily Boucher: 11:24.180
5th. Lauren Bingham: 11:35.490
U21 Men

1st. Seth Sherlock: 8:53.090
2nd. Emmett Hancock: 8:57.570
3rd. Marcus Goguen: 8:58.590
4th. Lief Rodgers: 9:05.550
5th. John Brown: 9:05.820

Master Women

1st. Fejola Stepanka Nestlerova: 10:53.850
2nd. Ingrid Larouche: 11:26.550
3rd. Melissa Newell: 11:50.060
4th. Sandra Bohn Thomsen: 12:20.840
Master Men

1st. Shane Gayton: 9:26.790
2nd. Aaron Bradford: 9:32.830
3rd. Ted Morton: 9:41.060
4th. James Hall: 10:07.870
5th. Glyn O Brien: 10:08.820


Live Race Updates:

12:25 pm PDT After the first group of Elite Women the top five are:

1st. Miranda Miller: 10:23.430
2nd. Amy Morrison: 10:44.180
3rd. Chloe Taylor: 10:51.990
4th. Julia Long: 10:59.720
5th. Charlotte Rey: 11:23.820



