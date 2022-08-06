Live Pro Stage Results from EWS Whistler 2022

U21 Women



1st. Paz Gallo Fuentes: 11:02.920

2nd. Erin Bixler: 11:15.830

3rd. Ainsley Haggart: 11:19.390

4th. Lily Boucher: 11:24.180

5th. Lauren Bingham: 11:35.490

U21 Men



1st. Seth Sherlock: 8:53.090

2nd. Emmett Hancock: 8:57.570

3rd. Marcus Goguen: 8:58.590

4th. Lief Rodgers: 9:05.550

5th. John Brown: 9:05.820



Master Women



1st. Fejola Stepanka Nestlerova: 10:53.850

2nd. Ingrid Larouche: 11:26.550

3rd. Melissa Newell: 11:50.060

4th. Sandra Bohn Thomsen: 12:20.840

Master Men



1st. Shane Gayton: 9:26.790

2nd. Aaron Bradford: 9:32.830

3rd. Ted Morton: 9:41.060

4th. James Hall: 10:07.870

5th. Glyn O Brien: 10:08.820



Live Race Updates:

12:25 pm PDT

Ahead of a full day of racing on Sunday riders are on course for the EWS Pro Stage.The Pro stage sees riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results. Check out the results below.After the first group of Elite Women the top five are:Miranda Miller: 10:23.430Amy Morrison: 10:44.180Chloe Taylor: 10:51.990Julia Long: 10:59.720Charlotte Rey: 11:23.820