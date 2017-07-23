Pro Women's Short Track XC - US MTB Nationals 2017











Dramatic thunderstorms with heavy rains nearly forced the postponement of the women's Pro Short Track XC event at the US National Championships at Snowshoe on Friday. The pre-race weather wasn't the only drama on the day as an unexpected turn of events would shake up the field late in the race. The start/finish area for the XC events at Snowshoe runs through the heart of the village and is a high-octane vantage point for spectators.





The 1.1-mile track offered a good mix of steady climbing and fast descents. The only major technical hurdle was a man-made rock garden. Specialized Racing's Kate Courtney charged to the front of the pack on lap one and aced the rock garden to the delight of the gathered crowd.





The jumble of rocks proved troublesome for much of the field and many took the cyclocross approach to the feature.





Like most short track events, the course was spectator-friendly. The rock garden was the focus of a boisterous gathering of supporters at the mountain-top venue..





The track formed a figure eight with a massive bridge marking the intersection of climbers and descenders. Stan's No Tubes pro Sarah Kaufmann took a tumble on the opening lap but soldiered on.





Kate Courtney pulled away from the field early in the race and increased her lead on every lap, laying down impressively fast and consistent splits. Courtney has been on a tear this year. She is currently the top-ranked U-23 racer on the UCI World Cup circuit, winning the Lenzerheide World Cup event a couple weeks ago. Twenty minutes into the Snowshoe event it appeared impossible that she could lose her huge advantage on the field.





Evelyn Dong aired out a small step-down as she powered through the course. The Boulder, CO racer steadily worked her way through the field and finished in a solid seventh position.





Despite the saturated soils, traction was decent for the mud-spatttered field. Stan's No Tubes pro Rose Grant turned in a fine performance with a bronze-medal result.





CLIF Pro Team member Lea Davison battled hard to stay with the pace early on but seemed to find her legs late in the race. The two-time Olympian took the silver medal with a gutsy effort.





After dominating the event, disaster struck Kate Courtney on the second-to-last lap as she suffered a front flat. Courtney gamely plowed through to the finish but her massive lead was not enough to overcome the mechanical and she fell out of contention for the medals.





Defending Short Track National Champion Erin Huck had been lurking in second-place for most of the race and easily reeled in Courtney after her flat. With a big lead on Davison entering the final lap, Huck cruised to the win with a time of 35:45 for eight laps.





Instead of a gold medal, all Courtney took from the race was a big "if only." She will certainly be seeking redemption on Sunday in the main event.





Erin Huck may have been the beneficiary of some luck but she charged hard to put herself in position for a top result. "I'd been riding a full-suspension bike in practice but today I was on my hard tail which made the rock garden a very different beast. It's pretty great to defend the stars and stripes today though I'm super bummed to pass Kate due to a flat. Next up is XC on Sunday and I'm excited."



