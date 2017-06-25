This weekend the Pro XCT and Pro GRT return to Angel Fire Resort in New Mexico, a place known for its elevation, technicality and for the most part beautiful weather. Friday fired off with Practice for everyone. The hottest temps of the weekend were forecasted for Friday and despite a few mosquitoes and a little bit of sunburn the racers put in a hard day of practice and line-scoping for the Pro XCT Main Event the following day and the GRT seeding runs.



Friday's GRT Practice Day





Race Registration was a mad house, Friday. There were literally racers from all over the globe competing in several different categories in XCT, SXCT and DH in Angel Fire.





Jarod Hanson, racing for the Incycle team, signing in at Registration Friday.





Up on the course, Max Shepherd, racing Junior Expert, throwing a little whip on the hip during practice Friday.





Kialani Hines takes a break during practice to check over her bike and rest in the shade. Friday was for sure the warmest day of the weekend.





Harry Head of the Cube Canada team and Nate Bowman, riding for Santa Cruz Bicycles, scoping lines on the drop in on World Cup, the main trail used for the Pro / Cat 1 race.





Devin Kjaer, scrubs one of the drops during practice. The course has a lot of drops and jumps that if scrubbed could save valuable time.





Austin Dooley of the Incycle team, wraps up practice by hitting the step down with confidence.





Saturday's Pro XCT Action



Saturday's main events included the Pro XCT race. First up the ladies of XC set out to battle for Queen of the Mountain.





Erin Huck, who led the Elite Women in the Pro XCT until the first, main climb. Erin Huck, who led the Elite Women in the Pro XCT until the first, main climb.



Erin Huck led the Elite Women in the Pro XCT from the start of the first main climb. The trees provided great shade for a start time of 2:30pm, essentially the hottest part of the day, but even at that, temps held in the 70’s. The real killer was the elevation, with the base of the mountain at 8,600 feet, finding your lungs was the hardest challenge for the XC racers.





Stans Lady Racer, Alexis Skarda on her way to third place in the beautiful trees of Angel Fire.





The Men followed the Women's race, with seven laps of fast-paced competition.





Keegan Swenson, riding the Cannondale to a dominating first place finish today. As you can see at the finish line, there is no one in sight behind him.









While they patiently waited for results to finalize, some of the pro ladies got together for a cool photo.





Pro XCT Podiums





On the Women's Pro XCT Podium, first place went to Erin Huck, followed by Amy Beisel in second and rounding out third was Alexis Skarda.





Keegan Swenson on the top step of the Men's Pro XCT in Angel Fire, with Cypress Gorry in second and Payson McElveen in third.





Pro GRT Qualifying



A little higher up on the hill, the Pro GRT Qualifying was going down!





Logan Binggeli, Factory KHS qualified 4th. Will he better his 4th place finish from the last round of the GRT, maybe even beating out team mate, Bruce Klein for the top step in points?





Currently in first place in the points race in Pro Men, Bruce Klein tears into the mountain. He would qualify 2nd in Pro Men.





Shane Leslie on his way to the top seed in qualifying for Pro Men, going a little quicker than three seconds over Klein.



[PI=14869135 width=media]On the Women’s side of the Pro GRT, Amanda Batty took the lead qualifying position with a time that was over eight seconds faster than Samantha Kingshill.[/PI]





Samantha Kingshill looked great in the middle section of the DH course, nearly clearing the massive hip jump. She'll need to find faster gears to beat out Batty on Sunday.





CJ Selig, qualifying seventh, riding for the Truckerco Posse. CJ Selig, qualifying seventh, riding for the Truckerco Posse.



At the end of the Qualifying racers found out the scheduled was being bumped by nearly three hours due to a storm which is scheduled to arrive Sunday, so the best thing to do is get those rigs cleaned up and race ready for an early start Sunday.







Stay Tuned for Sunday's Final Recap



