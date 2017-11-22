VIDEOS

'Processing' the French Alps with Big Mountain Descents

Nov 22, 2017
by Kona Bikes  
Processing the French Alps

by konaworld
Ah, the French Alps. The land of good cheese and great wine. It also happens to be home to two high alpine bike parks that are the perfect proving ground for the all-new Kona Process. This past September, Kona Super Grassroots riders Jordan Regnier and Alexander Kangas ventured to Tignes and Val D' Isere bike parks where lift tickets are free (no joke) and caught the perfect weather and autumn light making for gorgeous, and rather treacherous big mountain descents.

Regnier's weapon of choice is the Process 165, the perfect bike park, all around ass-kicking machine, while Kangas opted for the Process 153 AL/DL 29er, reminding us that big wheels love big descents.


Process getting after it in Val d Isere

Reginer aboard the Process 165

Reginer aboard the Process 165

Reginer on the Process 165

Kangas aboard the Process 153 AL DL 29er


Reginer aboard the Process 165

Jordan rides the Process 165

Jordan Regnier

Alexander Kangas


The Process line features seven new models that progress our goal to build a bike that not only descends confidently but also climbs exceptionally well. Be sure to check out the full Innovation story for complete details. The Process is available in carbon and aluminum and both 27.5 and 29" wheels, ensuring a bike for every rider and a bike for every budget.

Video: Joonas Vinnari
Photos: Caleb Smith

