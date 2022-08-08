Pinkbike Racing Replica Jerseys Available Now

We've been very lucky that the MTB community appreciates what we are trying to accomplish with Pinkbike Racing. It not only makes us proud, which is a great feeling, but also fuels us to do more. Representing Pinkbike on the DH World Cup race tracks is super cool, and the community's support has helped create an environment where this team can be feasible.



The team loves the race kit as it strikes a balance between clean design and timeless retro colour schemes—the tricolour also manages to combine the brand colours of our main sponsors.



DHaRCO have been killing it with their products and stock designs so it was an honour to be able to create something custom for the team with them. They've always been keen to respond to our needs and make things happen: even going so far as to add trouser extensions for my very long race pants. DHaRCO's support of privateer racers, like in the case of last minute guest team rider Leona Pierrini, is rad to see. Definitely a company we are proud to work with. — Ben Cathro