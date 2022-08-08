Pinkbike Racing Replica Jerseys Available Now

It's been a long time coming, but we've finally got Pinkbike Racing jerseys available for sale, with profits directly supporting the team.
Produced with Pinkbike Racing sponsor DHaRCO, the jerseys are now available in the Pinkbike Shop, from DHaRCO website, and in retail at Evo in Whistler BC, during Crankworx. The jerseys retail for $70.00 USD and $89.95 CAD. They're available now from Pinkbike Shop
or the DHaRCO website
!DHaRCO X Pinkbike Racing Gravity Jersey Details:• Men's, Women's, & Youth sizes available
• Comfortable Performance Quick Dry Fabric
• Moisture-wicking fabric construction transfers sweat and heat away from the body
• Recycled Polyester
• Mesh side panels to increase airflow
• Zip pocket for essentials
• Cuffed sleeves to keep it in place
• Relaxed Fit - Mountain bike specific to accommodate body armour.
• Fabric - 100% quick dry polyester
• Made with recycled yarn (excludes mesh panels)
• MSRP: $70.00 USD / $89.95 CAD
*Studio rider is wearing a size Medium.
**Ben Cathro as mentor not included with the kit.
|We've been very lucky that the MTB community appreciates what we are trying to accomplish with Pinkbike Racing. It not only makes us proud, which is a great feeling, but also fuels us to do more. Representing Pinkbike on the DH World Cup race tracks is super cool, and the community's support has helped create an environment where this team can be feasible.
The team loves the race kit as it strikes a balance between clean design and timeless retro colour schemes—the tricolour also manages to combine the brand colours of our main sponsors.
DHaRCO have been killing it with their products and stock designs so it was an honour to be able to create something custom for the team with them. They've always been keen to respond to our needs and make things happen: even going so far as to add trouser extensions for my very long race pants. DHaRCO's support of privateer racers, like in the case of last minute guest team rider Leona Pierrini, is rad to see. Definitely a company we are proud to work with.—Ben Cathro
The Pinkbike Racing replica jerseys are exactly the same as the ones the team has been racing the World Cup series in, minus a few logos.
The jerseys are the same models that Jackson Connelly, Aimi Kenyon, Thibault Laly, and Ben Cathro have been wearing on track this year. Profits from each jersey purchase go directly to supporting Pinkbike Racing.
