Production Privee Unveils Prototype Titanium Dirt Jump Hardtail



This is currently a one-off prototype designed specifically for Pavel Alekhin, the 31-year-old freerider from Russia. Production Privee literally translates to Private Production so they challenged themselves to create something unique to welcome the new team member. Working with the Forestal Technology Centre , this is fabricated from 3AL-2.5V titanium with custom tubing and park geometry. This bike hasn't been styled with a particular car in mind but its raw finish would see it sit in Production Privee's MacLaren F1-inspired, raw ' Classic ' range. Details



Frame Material: Titanium, 3AL-2.5V

Wheelsize: 26"

Intended Use: Dirt Jumping

Weight: 8.8kg (19.4lb)

Price: N/A

More info: production-privee.com

A closer look at the welding work of Production Privee and the FTC

The bike's raw finish is offset with wild, multi-coloured wheels from Industry 9 set up singlespeed.

Pavel gets to grips with his new, one-off ride.