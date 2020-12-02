Production Privee Unveils Prototype Titanium Dirt Jump Hardtail

Dec 2, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Production Privee titanium dirt jumper

Andorra's Production Privee is best known for its steel hardtails and full-suspension bikes that come complete with colourways inspired by famous racecar liveries. Now, Damein Nosella's brand is expanding its pits and adding in a new titanium hardtail.

Production Privee titanium dirt jumper

This is currently a one-off prototype designed specifically for Pavel Alekhin, the 31-year-old freerider from Russia. Production Privee literally translates to Private Production so they challenged themselves to create something unique to welcome the new team member. Working with the Forestal Technology Centre, this is fabricated from 3AL-2.5V titanium with custom tubing and park geometry. This bike hasn't been styled with a particular car in mind but its raw finish would see it sit in Production Privee's MacLaren F1-inspired, raw 'Classic' range.
Details

Frame Material: Titanium, 3AL-2.5V
Wheelsize: 26"
Intended Use: Dirt Jumping
Weight: 8.8kg (19.4lb)
Price: N/A
More info: production-privee.com

Titanium allows Production Privee to reduce the weight of the frame and also increases the strength and stiffness to weight ratio compared to the steel it usually uses. This means it can provide an extremely strong, efficient and light frame that provides a smooth ride that it claims will allow Pavel to push the envelope of his riding. The frame tips the scales at 1.9kg (4.2lbs) with a full build coming in at 8.8kg (19.4lb) in Pavel's minimalist brakeless, single speed set up.

Production Privee titanium dirt jumper
Production Privee titanium dirt jumper
A closer look at the welding work of Production Privee and the FTC

Production Privee titanium dirt jumper

Production Privee titanium dirt jumper
Production Privee titanium dirt jumper
The bike's raw finish is offset with wild, multi-coloured wheels from Industry 9 set up singlespeed.

Production Privee has said it will consider making a production version of this frame although it is unlikely to be a brakeless version as Pavel uses. The cost of that frame would be roughly €2,000. More exciting than that, it sounds like this won't be the last titanium brand we see from the brand; when we asked Damian if he had any more plans to work with the material, he said: "Yes, and sooner than expected! And other exotic and exciting stuff during 2021. We are working very hard on R&D processes which likely will put us in a position to open a new door for manufacturing in Europe. Having our CNC and welding in house allowed us to already achieve successful proofs of concept. I hope we can unveil part of this new stuff during the 2nd trimester of 2021."

Production Privee titanium dirt jumper
Pavel gets to grips with his new, one-off ride.



