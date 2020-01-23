Professional Photographer Dan Milner's Decade of Adventure in Pictures

Matt Hunter, Lanin Volcano, Chile, during our 3-day Villarrica Traverse in 2017

Ethiopia, 2015

2010: Nepal, Instagram and an Icelandic volcano

Camera: Leica M8. Bike: Yeti 575. Gears: 3x9. Handlebars: 670mm

Rob Story and Seb Liljeberg, Upper Mustang

2011: England, Arab Spring and Snapchat

Camera: Leica M8. Bike: Yeti 575. Gears: 3x10. Handlebars: 700mm

James Richards and James Brickell embracing a very British challenge

Street food, UK style

2012: Morocco, Italy and Tinder

Camera: Leica M8. Bike: Yeti 575. Gears: 2x10. Handlebars: 720mm

Holger Meyer gets to grip with a little exposure on the Alta Via

Mike Foster and Greg Watts, out there, Morocco

2013: Afghanistan, Gran Canaria and BlackLivesMatter

Camera: Leica M9 & Nikon D600. Bike: Yeti 575. Gears: 2x10. Handlebars: 700mm

Crossing a line, into Afghanistan Mid summer, Wakhan Corridor

James Brickell and James Riichards, Gran Canaria

2014: Argentina and Selfie Sticks

Camera: Nikon D650. Bike: Yeti 575. Gears: 2x10. Handlebars: 720mm

Hans Rey near the start of the mountain-to-jungle ride

Hans Rey and Tibor Simai in jaguar country

2015: Ethiopia, Menorca and Star Wars VII

Cameras: Nikon D600 and D750. Bike: Yeti SB5c. Gears: 2x11. Handlebars: 720mm

Dain Zaffke, Ethiopian magic, pre crash

Dain Zaffke, Ethiopian hospital, post crash

Karen Eller and Julia Roberts, Menorca

2016: Lebanon, Italy and Brexit

Camera: Nikon D750. Bike: Yeti SB5. Gears: 1x11. Handlebars: 750mm

Kamil Tatarkovic and audience appreciation, Lebanon

Massimo Ferro, James Brickell and our very cosy tin bivouac

2017: Lesotho, Chile and Trump

Cameras: Nikon D750, Fuji X-Pro2. Bike: Yeti SB5. Gears: 1x11. Handlebars: 760mm.

Kevin Landry and onlooker, Lesotho

Rene Wildhaber, Torres del Paine

Ricky Westphal, Kerala

2018: North Korea, Sub Polar islands and Greta Thunberg

Camera: Lumix G9. Bike: Yeti SB5. Gears: 1x11. Handlebars: 760mm.

Max Schumann, Mt Myohyang

Dennis Beare and Daniel Franco earning it on the most southern trail in the world

2019: Iraq, Russia and an impeached President

Camera: Lumix G9. Bikes: Yeti SB5 & SB140. Gears: 1x12. Handlebars: 760mm.

Fred Horny and Dennis Beare, Mount Elbrus

Eric Porter, Iraqi Kurdistan