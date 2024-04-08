Project321 Launch Canadian-Made G3 Hubs

PRESS RELEASE: Project 321
• The new Project321 G3 hubs are officially launched with a starting price of $650 USD and ready to partner with new dealers, distributors and OEMs
• G3 hubs offer instant, rock-solid engagement leveraging Project321’s proven M-Pulse technology
• 6-Lock is Project321’s patent-pending technology offering riders an enhanced version of six bolt with a simple conversion to centerlock, and will be included on all G3 Hubs
• G3 hubs are available in 12 vivid colors with the option to mix and match endcaps and 6-Lock colors to give you a new level of customizationMEET G3 ENGAGEMENT
G3 hubs use the same 72 tooth drive ring and three-step magnetically actuated pawls as our proven G2 hubs. Project321 wanted to increase engagement without compromising reliability. To do so, we added two additional pawls to increase engagement, instead of miniaturizing the teeth on the drive ring and pawls. A total of eight pawls work in teams of two, to give 1.25° or 288 points of engagement. Project321 believes this gives riders the ideal balance of instant engagement and rock-solid reliability.
Project321’s M-Pulse technology features magnetically actuated pawls that have been designed to keep drag to a minimum while coasting. The system also comes with the benefit of having fewer moving parts, and no easy-to-lose springs come maintenance time. 6-LOCK
6-Lock is a new patent pending technology by Project321. 6-Lock is an enhanced six bolt design that features stainless steel bolt threads. No lockring is required, only T25 Torx hardware, giving the rider true six bolt rotor retention. 6-Lock easily converts to center lock, giving you unrestrained brake rotor optionality.
6-lock utilizes a stainless steel collet that locks into the channel behind the splines on a center lock brake mount. Stainless steel threads eliminate the risk of stripping and significantly improve bolt retention. A 7075 aluminum flange fits over the collet to support it while locking onto the centerlock splines, providing a strong brake mount interface for any six bolt rotor. The system also adds redundancy as it is completely modular. AXLE AND BEARING LAYOUT
Project321 has updated our hub’s internal architecture as well, and G3 hubs showcase an entirely new axle and bearing layout. The new design features two double-row bearings to provide additional support at the highest stress point of the axle, with the intention of making broken axles a thing of the past. G3 axles are fully anodized 7075 aluminum, and Project321 have maintained preload adjustment on its rear hubs to allow you to achieve perfect bearing preload. We're so confident in the axle design (also utilized in Stan’s M-Pulse hubs since the beginning of 2022), we are giving customers a 10-year warranty on them.SEALING
G3 hubs have Project321’s most robust sealing system yet, which was codeveloped with Stan’s during the development of Stan’s M-Pulse hubs. The system is comprised of a low-drag light-contact rubber seal that is pressed into the hubshell, and an aluminum dust shield pressed onto the driver body. This improved two-piece system keeps oil in, and contaminants out. COLOUR AVAILABILITY
G3 hubs are available in 12 vibrant colours, and there is an option to mix and match endcaps and 6-lock brake flange colours to give your bike an added personal touch.
A note from Bryden, Project321’s CEO "Well – that was a little harder than expected! There is a lot that goes into making these hubs (and developing 6-Lock) and no one on the team would have guessed that it would have taken as long as it did. As original and revised timelines for G3’s launch lapsed, we took the time to get it right. The team is very excited about the processes they have developed and the quality of the product they are building. We did not just move a business, but rather, rebuilt the business on a brand-new foundation that will enable Project321 to grow over the decades to come.
SIZING
Front
• Boost 110x15
• 100x15
• 100x12
Rear
• Super-boost 157x12
• Boost 148x12
• 142x12
WEIGHT
With 6-Lock and XD Driver: Front 175g, Rear 312g
Center Lock with XD Driver: Front 155g, Rear 292g
PRICE
Black: $650 USD / $875 CAD
Colour: $675 USD / $910 CAD
Custom mix and match: $700 USD / $945 CAD
Our approach with G3 was to build a hub that strikes the ideal balance between strength, weight, reliability, and efficiency. G3 is not the lightest hub on the market. It also does not offer the highest number of points of engagement, and that was by design. Our belief is that to chase these extremes you must make undesirable compromises elsewhere in the hub. The result of this design philosophy is a robust and efficient hubset with instant, rock-solid engagement.
While G3 is our first Canadian product, we are working on more products that will improve performance and inspire confidence, and we intends to reinvest heavily in research and development, and growth of our manufacturing capacity. At the end of the day Project321’s goal is to earn the reputation of being an enterprise in which you can place your trust."Hubs Available Now @ PROJECT321.COM
A pair of Kings is $890usd and I9 Hydras are $695usd.