Project321 Launch Canadian-Made G3 Hubs

A full colour lineup of Project321's G3 hubs

MEET G3

ENGAGEMENT

6-LOCK

AXLE AND BEARING LAYOUT

SEALING

COLOUR AVAILABILITY

SIZING



Front

• Boost 110x15

• 100x15

• 100x12



Rear

• Super-boost 157x12

• Boost 148x12

• 142x12

WEIGHT



With 6-Lock and XD Driver: Front 175g, Rear 312g

Center Lock with XD Driver: Front 155g, Rear 292g



PRICE



Black: $650 USD / $875 CAD

Colour: $675 USD / $910 CAD

Custom mix and match: $700 USD / $945 CAD



A note from Bryden, Project321’s CEO

• The new Project321 G3 hubs are officially launched with a starting price of $650 USD and ready to partner with new dealers, distributors and OEMs• G3 hubs offer instant, rock-solid engagement leveraging Project321’s proven M-Pulse technology• 6-Lock is Project321’s patent-pending technology offering riders an enhanced version of six bolt with a simple conversion to centerlock, and will be included on all G3 Hubs• G3 hubs are available in 12 vivid colors with the option to mix and match endcaps and 6-Lock colors to give you a new level of customizationG3 hubs use the same 72 tooth drive ring and three-step magnetically actuated pawls as our proven G2 hubs. Project321 wanted to increase engagement without compromising reliability. To do so, we added two additional pawls to increase engagement, instead of miniaturizing the teeth on the drive ring and pawls. A total of eight pawls work in teams of two, to give 1.25° or 288 points of engagement. Project321 believes this gives riders the ideal balance of instant engagement and rock-solid reliability.Project321’s M-Pulse technology features magnetically actuated pawls that have been designed to keep drag to a minimum while coasting. The system also comes with the benefit of having fewer moving parts, and no easy-to-lose springs come maintenance time.6-Lock is a new patent pending technology by Project321. 6-Lock is an enhanced six bolt design that features stainless steel bolt threads. No lockring is required, only T25 Torx hardware, giving the rider true six bolt rotor retention. 6-Lock easily converts to center lock, giving you unrestrained brake rotor optionality.6-lock utilizes a stainless steel collet that locks into the channel behind the splines on a center lock brake mount. Stainless steel threads eliminate the risk of stripping and significantly improve bolt retention. A 7075 aluminum flange fits over the collet to support it while locking onto the centerlock splines, providing a strong brake mount interface for any six bolt rotor. The system also adds redundancy as it is completely modular.Project321 has updated our hub’s internal architecture as well, and G3 hubs showcase an entirely new axle and bearing layout. The new design features two double-row bearings to provide additional support at the highest stress point of the axle, with the intention of making broken axles a thing of the past. G3 axles are fully anodized 7075 aluminum, and Project321 have maintained preload adjustment on its rear hubs to allow you to achieve perfect bearing preload. We're so confident in the axle design (also utilized in Stan’s M-Pulse hubs since the beginning of 2022), we are giving customers a 10-year warranty on them.G3 hubs have Project321’s most robust sealing system yet, which was codeveloped with Stan’s during the development of Stan’s M-Pulse hubs. The system is comprised of a low-drag light-contact rubber seal that is pressed into the hubshell, and an aluminum dust shield pressed onto the driver body. This improved two-piece system keeps oil in, and contaminants out.G3 hubs are available in 12 vibrant colours, and there is an option to mix and match endcaps and 6-lock brake flange colours to give your bike an added personal touch.