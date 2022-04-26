Prologo Announces New Line of XC Gloves with 'CPC' Vibration Absorption Technology

PRESS RELEASE: Prologo

We have a new line of XC gloves with patented technology. We are mainly known as saddle specialists, but we are increasingly becoming the contact point specialists.

Years of victories, medals and collaborations with cycling legends have allowed us to introduce new technologies and materials for both professionals and amateurs. After developing the saddle of double Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar, European XC champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot, World Champion Elisa Balsamo and 10x World Champion Nico Vouilloz Prologo has brought its experience to the field of gloves, creating the Energrip line used by teams such as: Cannondale Factory Racing Team, Santa Cruz - FSA, BMC Racing and many other..

The new Prologo Energrip gloves with patented CPC technology


A UNIQUE TECHNOLOGY, MANY BENEFITS.

For some time now we have introduced CPC, a patented material for the world of cycling. Used in "F1" and in the military, CPC: Connect -Power - Control is our patented system that guarantees performance and comfort through vibration absorption, grip and positional stability. Thanks to its nano-structure, the special 3D conical and hollow polymer reduces muscle fatigue and facilitates airflow by reducing the temperature in the contact area. CPC, moreover, positioned in strategic points, protects muscles, tendons and soft tissues from the stresses that come from the trails ensuring its performance in all weather conditions.


A Detail of Prologo's Patented 3D CPC Technology


The Energrip glove presents on the palm what we could call the "CPC 2.0". Together with the performance research center of the University of Besançon, we have studied the areas of the hand that are most stressed during cycling and the type of stimulation associated with them. Based on this data, obtained through electromyography and other tests, it has developed different types of 3D cones that make up the CPC, to adapt to the different stimulations/wave frequencies and needs of the hand.

The result is a glove that can dissipate more vibrations than other models on the market, leaving muscles fresher and less numb.




A RANGE FOR EVERY NEED.

The spearhead of the Prologo Energrip collection will be the short racing glove, but the technology applied to it will also be present on two other models: the short glove and the "Kylma" winter model.


The first one is designed for mid-season road/gravel use, to provide additional protection against the vibrations transmitted from the road. The former is designed for mid-season road/gravel use to provide additional protection against road-borne vibration. The Energrip is the glove of choice for Team Bahrain Victorious, EF Education-TIBCO-SVB's, Valcar Travel Service and many others.


Discover more here



6 Comments

  • 3 0
 No... Just no... Vibration absorption should be handled by the suspension and tires - allowing for THIN gloves, so that you can actually feel the steering feedback/brake feedback, operate shifter/dropper buttons, modulate braking, etc.
  • 2 0
 Vibration absorption should be handled by the grips itself. Lock-on grips are really nice but it should be more rubber than plastic on the inside.
  • 3 0
 Is this the April 1st? Does it come in bundle with those vibration reduction stickers?
  • 3 0
 I clicked to discover they’re $75.00…and none say “Beer Thirty” on the palms!!! Hard pass!
  • 1 0
 Lots of data i can't be bothered to read, seems like a nice product if it works
  • 1 0
 Given that the table says the gloves cause plus 7% energy to go to the arms I would take it with a pinch of salt





