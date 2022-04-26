Prologo Announces New Line of XC Gloves with 'CPC' Vibration Absorption Technology

PRESS RELEASE: Prologo
We have a new line of XC gloves with patented technology. We are mainly known as saddle specialists, but we are increasingly becoming the contact point specialists.
Years of victories, medals and collaborations with cycling legends have allowed us to introduce new technologies and materials for both professionals and amateurs. After developing the saddle of double Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar, European XC champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot, World Champion Elisa Balsamo and 10x World Champion Nico Vouilloz Prologo has brought its experience to the field of gloves, creating the Energrip line used by teams such as: Cannondale Factory Racing Team, Santa Cruz - FSA, BMC Racing and many other..A UNIQUE TECHNOLOGY, MANY BENEFITS.
For some time now we have introduced CPC, a patented material for the world of cycling. Used in "F1" and in the military, CPC: Connect -Power - Control is our patented system that guarantees performance and comfort through vibration absorption, grip and positional stability. Thanks to its nano-structure, the special 3D conical and hollow polymer reduces muscle fatigue and facilitates airflow by reducing the temperature in the contact area. CPC, moreover, positioned in strategic points, protects muscles, tendons and soft tissues from the stresses that come from the trails ensuring its performance in all weather conditions.
The Energrip glove presents on the palm what we could call the "CPC 2.0". Together with the performance research center of the University of Besançon, we have studied the areas of the hand that are most stressed during cycling and the type of stimulation associated with them. Based on this data, obtained through electromyography and other tests, it has developed different types of 3D cones that make up the CPC, to adapt to the different stimulations/wave frequencies and needs of the hand.
The result is a glove that can dissipate more vibrations than other models on the market, leaving muscles fresher and less numb. A RANGE FOR EVERY NEED.
The spearhead of the Prologo Energrip collection will be the short racing glove, but the technology applied to it will also be present on two other models: the short glove and the "Kylma" winter model.
The first one is designed for mid-season road/gravel use, to provide additional protection against the vibrations transmitted from the road. The former is designed for mid-season road/gravel use to provide additional protection against road-borne vibration. The Energrip is the glove of choice for Team Bahrain Victorious, EF Education-TIBCO-SVB's, Valcar Travel Service and many others.
