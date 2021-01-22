Propain Acknowledges Long Lead Times and Price Increases

Jan 22, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Propain Spindrift review

The German bike company Propain posted a statement on its site about how a sharp increase in demand for bikes due to COVID-19 has affected lead times and pricing for its bikes.

The statement explained that the delays come from problems with supply for the numerous parts that need to come together to build a complete bike. In some cases, the company wrote, shortage of parts can mean lead times of up to 14 months. For reference, the average lead time was around 90 days before the COVID bike boom. Propain’s online customization tool, which allows customers to pick the colors of their decals, saddles, and grips in the US and offers many more customization options in Europe, makes it even more difficult to predict what the company will need to stock in advance.

The statement also explained that the company has faced significant shipping cost increases and will have to pass that cost to consumers. Because of backups in sea cargo shipping, Propain has changed some of its shipments from sea to air transport to try to minimize the delays. However, air transport is expensive at baseline, and prices are rising as demand increases because more manufacturers have had to make the switch. It used to cost $10-$20 to ship one bike frame by sea, Propain CEO David Assfalg said. Now, the company has been quoted $175 for the equivalent shipment by air.

Propain is not alone in facing long wait times and shipping cost increases. Commencal posted a similar press release in late December, and although most other companies have been less forthcoming about the problems in supply this year, they all rely on essentially the same suppliers for parts that come from Asia and are scarce right now: suspension, drivetrains, tires, and more. No company is exempt from these challenges, so we can likely expect to see similar delays and pricing changes throughout the industry.



Posted In:
Industry News Propain


27 Comments

  • 50 1
 Damnit Bobby
  • 10 0
 I swear if their accessories are effected... Imma be mad.
  • 1 0
 oh sweet jesus thank you. my favorite, of all time.
  • 6 0
 I would assume this news release covers not just Propain, but also Propain accessories?
  • 1 0
 Hank!
media1.tenor.com/images/28496aeddd9495406a55e85446f7b44d/tenor.gif
  • 1 0
 @husstler: I am a butane ( the bastard gas) man myself
  • 1 0
 yup..
  • 13 4
 Shipping bikes around the globe by air is a horrendous prospect...
  • 25 0
 Yeah we should just have holes that go through the earth for shipping. Just drop bikes down and pops up on the other side of the world. For the flat earthers just find a way to tip the disk and let the bikes slide down to the lower part.
  • 8 0
 @makripper: Whoa dude think we can just DH across the disc and then tilt it back for limitless vertical? There might be some good that comes out this flat earth stuff after all.
  • 3 0
 Man.

As Propane sells a bit on “value” as a direct to consumer brand, that increase is going to be rough for them.

Also, if the issue is complete build components...Hopefully frame only options stick around.
  • 1 0
 Prices are going up for every manufacturer. Specialized has also raised prices recently.
  • 2 0
 So I get its a business decision but when bike companies are having banner years for sales and already pushing insane lead times for delivery...kinda smacks wrong when they pass any and all cost increase along to customers. The same customers that are giving them said banner year. You can't absorb $50 or $100 of the increase in shipping cost for a bike that took you 14 months to deliver? Anyways, I digress.
  • 4 2
 Logically speaking, larger volumes = lower prices.

Pent up demand due to decreased availabllity is what is causing price increases. In other words, there's more demand less supply, so you can charge more.

Don't lie to us.
  • 6 1
 Transparency...that's a novel business practice!
  • 1 0
 I know of someone who used to order parts from an OEM for bike builds and has seen a 30-40 day total lead time for the last 5 year of trading, as of January this is now 120 working days, or like 150 days from order date, fine if you have notice of this, catastrophic if not. The bike 'boom' is going to be good for some, but there may be some casualties on the other side of all of this - this person is having to look into alternatives to keep their business trading so thats one potential lost customer for their supplier.
  • 3 0
 What about Propain accessories?
  • 2 3
 God Damnit, BOBBY!
  • 4 0
 This is proPAINful
  • 2 1
 Ye ole supply and demand. Shutdowns increased demand and prices on a lot of stuff. Ugh.
  • 2 0
 So when can I get a bike from Propain?
Propain: "no."
  • 1 0
 This is going to be the MO for at least the next year or two.
  • 1 0
 Just think how good this is for anybody selling a bike.
  • 1 0
 hmmm, good point! Nah, I am hoarding..... spare bikes = spare parts +1 factor.
  • 2 0
 Poor David Assfalg...
  • 1 0
 and the L is silent.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



