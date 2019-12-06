Propain Adds Clemens Kaudela to Athlete Roster

Hi guys, my name is Clemens Kaudela. I am a freeride mountain biker, but I ride in every sporting facet that you can rock with two wheels: From dirtjumps to enduro to slopestyle. I am also passionate about building MTB tracks, everything from pump tracks to the world's biggest jumps. Almost always I am the first one to try out the jumps, so I can go right into the environment. Now I'm mainly at events like Darkfest, Loosefest, Huckfest; Audi Nines and the freestyle show "Masters of Dirt". My big goal for 2020 is to participate in the Red Bull Rampage.



If I'm not biking or shaping, I like to spend my time playing ice hockey or burning gasoline with my motocross.



I'm looking forward to starting the next season with Propain, celebrating successes together and reaching a new level in gravity-sport as a solid partner. 2020 will be huge! — Clemens Kaudela