Propain Adds Clemens Kaudela to Athlete Roster

Of course, we could write a classic PR text, but why don't we let Clemens aka C-Dog introduce himself?
|Hi guys, my name is Clemens Kaudela. I am a freeride mountain biker, but I ride in every sporting facet that you can rock with two wheels: From dirtjumps to enduro to slopestyle. I am also passionate about building MTB tracks, everything from pump tracks to the world's biggest jumps. Almost always I am the first one to try out the jumps, so I can go right into the environment. Now I'm mainly at events like Darkfest, Loosefest, Huckfest; Audi Nines and the freestyle show "Masters of Dirt". My big goal for 2020 is to participate in the Red Bull Rampage.
If I'm not biking or shaping, I like to spend my time playing ice hockey or burning gasoline with my motocross.
I'm looking forward to starting the next season with Propain, celebrating successes together and reaching a new level in gravity-sport as a solid partner. 2020 will be huge!—Clemens Kaudela
His greatest successes:
Place of residence
Unterstinkenbrunn
Date of birth
07/07/1990
Nickname
C-Dog
Discipline
Freeride, Dirtjump, Slopestyle
Favourite Spot
Whistler, Saalbach, South Africa
2010
10th place Air Strike at Dakine Freeride Festival
2011
3rd place Urban Bike Challenge
2012
4th place Air Strike at Dakine Freeride Festival
5th place Symphony Jam Session
6th place Bastr Bastards (CZE)
10th place Swatch Rocket Air (SUI)
2013
3rd place Adidas Ride The Sky (POL)
7th place King of Dirt Riva
8th place Scott on Air
2016
Highest Air at Nine Knights
3rd place BikeFest Kalnica
7th place Bike Town Przemysl
8th place FMB AM Cup Europe
2017
DarkFest Rider of the Week
3rd place Downhill Category Nine Knights Reschenpass
19th place BikeFest Kalnica Slopestyle
2018
22nd place Crankworx Innsbruck Pumptrack
We are looking forward to starting the new year with Clemens! Let’s have an awesome time together!
