PRESS RELEASE: Propain
With the Bam Bam
, PROPAIN Bicycles adds a 14" push bike
to their Kids Bike Range, offering kids the perfect introduction to the exciting world of cycling.
It allows children to learn to balance on two wheels, whilst learning fundamental skills and increasing agility. A push bike gives children self-confidence, they can feel safe and can progress and learn at their own pace. The Bam Bam’s design is eye-catching and chic with the added benefit of being equipped with numerous useful details. The frame and fork are particularly lightweight and perfectly adapted to children.They remember their first bike forever! Key facts
• Aluminum frame with rounded tube ends
• 14" wheels
• Recommended for children between 90 - 110 cm
• 4.5 kg bike weight
• Mountable disc brake (not included) Components and Specs
We’ve cherry picked the best components to suit the Bam Bam’s riders, from small diameter grips to allow them to grip firmly, to knobbly 14” tires for extra grip and a kid’s specific saddle for extra comfort. High quality and reliable parts are a must for PROPAIN owners of all ages.
With its low stand over and height-adjustable saddle, the Bam Bam push bike is suitable for children between 90 cm and 110 cm tall (equivalent to about 2 to 4 years). The seat clamp is easy to operate with an Allen key for height adjustments as they grow. The foot platform offers enough space and safety to give the kids a good feeling while pushing the bike and putting their feet up.
PROPAIN’s own experience has shown that younger children lack the finger strength to safely operate brakes, so brakes have been left off the spec. But as they grow in strength and confidence, a rear disc can be easily added if required. This will help teach the fundamentals before they move to a pedal bike. Availability and prices
The Bam Bam can be ordered in Europe
starting immediately at a price of € 279 EUR
on www.propain-bikes.com
. Delivery is expected to start mid of April.
In North America,
the new push bike can be purchased on www.propain-bikes.com/us
for $ 279 USD excl. taxes.
Delivery is expected to start at the end of April.
Anyways, the Propain balance bike looks awesome and would definitely turn heads.
At least it checks the box for being ridiculously expensive.
How am I supposed to motivate Jr. to study hard and take over my dental practice if there's no carbon option?
