Propain Announces the Bam Bam 14" Run Bike

Mar 29, 2022
by PROPAIN-Bicycles  

PRESS RELEASE: Propain

With the Bam Bam, PROPAIN Bicycles adds a 14" push bike to their Kids Bike Range, offering kids the perfect introduction to the exciting world of cycling.

It allows children to learn to balance on two wheels, whilst learning fundamental skills and increasing agility. A push bike gives children self-confidence, they can feel safe and can progress and learn at their own pace. The Bam Bam’s design is eye-catching and chic with the added benefit of being equipped with numerous useful details. The frame and fork are particularly lightweight and perfectly adapted to children.

They remember their first bike forever!




Key facts

• Aluminum frame with rounded tube ends
• 14" wheels
• Recommended for children between 90 - 110 cm
• 4.5 kg bike weight
• Mountable disc brake (not included)


Components and Specs

We’ve cherry picked the best components to suit the Bam Bam’s riders, from small diameter grips to allow them to grip firmly, to knobbly 14” tires for extra grip and a kid’s specific saddle for extra comfort. High quality and reliable parts are a must for PROPAIN owners of all ages.


With its low stand over and height-adjustable saddle, the Bam Bam push bike is suitable for children between 90 cm and 110 cm tall (equivalent to about 2 to 4 years). The seat clamp is easy to operate with an Allen key for height adjustments as they grow. The foot platform offers enough space and safety to give the kids a good feeling while pushing the bike and putting their feet up.


PROPAIN’s own experience has shown that younger children lack the finger strength to safely operate brakes, so brakes have been left off the spec. But as they grow in strength and confidence, a rear disc can be easily added if required. This will help teach the fundamentals before they move to a pedal bike.


Availability and prices

The Bam Bam can be ordered in Europe starting immediately at a price of € 279 EUR on www.propain-bikes.com. Delivery is expected to start mid of April.

In North America, the new push bike can be purchased on www.propain-bikes.com/us for $ 279 USD excl. taxes. Delivery is expected to start at the end of April.




16 Comments

  • 13 0
 Aluminum frame, good tires & optional brake make it a great option. I've spent far too much time researching toddler bikes.
  • 1 0
 It got a Production Privee Mini Shan with very similar specs for my little guy. Another option.
  • 12 0
 Wow just when I thought high pivots were taking off
  • 9 0
 @mikelevy when can we see Jason do a huck to flat on this?
  • 5 0
 Side effect of your kid riding this bike: they will wear out a pair of shoes every two months.
  • 12 0
 They’ll grow out of the shoes before they wear out
  • 6 0
 Ahem, and my sippy cup goes where exactly?
  • 1 0
 Signs that your little one will be a trail rider
  • 1 0
 Another good option, if your kid is a little bit bigger, then Trek has the Precaliber for $300, which has gear set, and includes training wheels (throw them in a box). You can then just remove the cranks and chain, and voila! Balance bike to pedal bike when they are ready.
Anyways, the Propain balance bike looks awesome and would definitely turn heads.
  • 4 0
 Optional brakes should be standard on all bikes...
  • 1 0
 It looks too squashed up compared to my son’s Strider - I thought new bikes were meant to be lower/slacker/longer.

At least it checks the box for being ridiculously expensive.
  • 2 0
 That's a lot for a balance bike with no brakes. The LittleBig bike is cheaper, but can also grow into a pedal bike.
  • 1 0
 What? No carbon option?

How am I supposed to motivate Jr. to study hard and take over my dental practice if there's no carbon option?
  • 1 0
 Seems like a great opportunity to mount a brake that costs more than the bike….
  • 1 0
 What a time to be a kid.... again
  • 1 0
 I try to keep my kid away from Propain going bam bam.

Post a Comment



