Propain Announces Updated 2020 Kids' Range

Aug 9, 2019
by PROPAIN-Bicycles  

PRESS RELEASE: Propain

The Frechdax was first presented at Eurobike 2013, and what was initially intended as a bike for the kids of the three founders of Propain quickly turned into a popular and unique kids full suspension concept. Since then, three high-end children and youth bikes have been created, which use the technology of regular sized mountainbikes and meet the requirements of rookies without compromise.

For 2020, we have revised the Yuma, Frechdax and Dreckspatz.



Propain Yuma - Gravity Beginner Bike in 24"- 26"

As frequently requested, the colours of the decal kit are now customizable. There are four colors to choose from. Vee Tire Co, the tire partner of our World Cup team, developed a special MTB tire for kids bikes. Needless to say that we put these brand new tires on the bike. Furthermore, the Yuma is now equipped with the new Guide T brake from SRAM.

As already known from the previous models, the Yuma allows the usage of 24” and 26” wheels. After a few years the Yuma can be converted from 24" to 26" wheels with our unique "grown-up"-kit. The Yuma is tailored to the needs of riders from a height of 1.35m and the associated low body weight.

https://www.propain-bikes.com/en/bikes/kids/yuma/

RRP: 1799,00 €



Propain Frechdax - Kids' fully for Mini-Shredders in 20"

The new Frechdax is equipped with the unique kids specific fork from 1st Ride, with a carbon-reinforced casting, adapted air-chamber, and a negative spring. The fork is extra light and ideally tuned for the rider weights of 6-9 year olds. The rear shock from RockShox is delivered with the right tuning for low rider weight.

As with all our Kids and Youth bikes, the Frechdax is also offered with the newly developed tires from Vee Tire Co. With 20" wheels, 90mm of suspension travel, and a shift-and-brake system from SRAM, the Frechdax offers maximum riding fun for all kids between 1,10m and 1,40m height and up to 40kg weight.

https://www.propain-bikes.com/en/bikes/kids/frechdax/

RRP: 1.399,00 €



Propain Dreckspatz - Light Hardtail in 20"

In 2017, in addition to the full suspension Frechdax, the Dreckspatz hardtail was added to the range of high-end children's mountainbikes as a cheaper and lighter alternative.

The Dreckspatz is now available with an optional rigid fork or with the proven 1st Ride carbon children suspension fork. Traction is provided by the new tires from Vee Tire Co and SRAM delivers the shift-and-brake system.

https://www.propain-bikes.com/en/bikes/kids/dreckspatz/

Dreckspatz with 1st Ride carbon-suspension: RRP 999,00 €
Dreckspatz with rigid fork: RRP 749,00 €



What else is new for 2020? The Frechdax and the Dreckspatz come in the team-color of our World Cup team, "badmint"! The frame can further be customized with several decal options.

For more information visit the Propain Website: www.propain-bikes.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Kids Bikes Propain


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
106128 views
First Ride: 2020 Giant Reign Advanced 29
79463 views
First Ride: 2020 Specialized Epic HT - The World's Lightest Production Hardtail
75275 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's RAW 100 V5
64621 views
Results: Qualifying - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
53584 views
The British Racing Green Project - Gustav Gullholm's Incredible Custom Scott Gambler & Spark
52821 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2019
50803 views
First Ride: The 2020 Kona Process 134 CR Has a Full Carbon Frame & 29" Wheels
50191 views

6 Comments

  • + 1
 These are cool. The bikes I was riding as a kid were complete and utter garbage, not that bikes like these were around anyway, or that I would have had one.
  • + 1
 Just wondering, what bmx guys would say about those 20" hardtails , to me mouthwatering... I know those kind of short but stunning, to look at !!!
  • + 1
 wow! absoulutely amazing development going into these bikes. kids will be shredding
  • + 1
 Dreckspatz, if I remember my German it means dirty kid/grubby kid/filthy bugger etc?
  • + 1
 Finally a bike line to fit Robbie Bourden
  • + 1
 26” ain’t dead!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.017465
Mobile Version of Website