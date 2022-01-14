Propain Bikes Welcome Jono Jones

Press Release: Propain Bikes
We are pumped to announce that Jono Jones
will ride on Propain Bicycles from now on.
With his good mood and always a positive attitude, he fits perfectly to Propain. We look forward to working with our new crew member, master of laughter, ambassador, friend and say: Welcome on board, Jono! Jono Jones about his new bikes:
|At the moment I’m riding the Hugene. 140mm is plenty where I live - the thing absolutely rips! Pumped to spend the early months of ‘22 on that, before the Tyee arrives ahead of the race season. This year will be my first year to ever own an E-Bike. I can't wait to build up the Ekano! So excited to discover new places on that machine.—Jono Jones
We are looking forward to the upcoming projects with Jono.
Good times ahead!
Cheers, Propain Crew
Photos by Dean Smith
