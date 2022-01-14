close
Propain Bikes Welcome Jono Jones

Jan 14, 2022
by PROPAIN-Bicycles  

Press Release: Propain Bikes


We are pumped to announce that Jono Jones will ride on Propain Bicycles from now on.

With his good mood and always a positive attitude, he fits perfectly to Propain. We look forward to working with our new crew member, master of laughter, ambassador, friend and say:

Welcome on board, Jono!


Jono Jones about his new bikes:
bigquotesAt the moment I’m riding the Hugene. 140mm is plenty where I live - the thing absolutely rips! Pumped to spend the early months of ‘22 on that, before the Tyee arrives ahead of the race season. This year will be my first year to ever own an E-Bike. I can't wait to build up the Ekano! So excited to discover new places on that machine.Jono Jones

We are looking forward to the upcoming projects with Jono.
Good times ahead!

Cheers, Propain Crew




Photos by Dean Smith

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Propain


18 Comments

  • 12 0
 Jono: "I sell propain and propain accessories"
  • 4 0
 Brings a whole new dimension to 'blowing up berms'.
  • 9 0
 I think Jono is the most genuine and most likeable rider there is!
Also nice to see Propain get more and more exposure (especially since i own a Propain myself)
  • 3 0
 Wonder how he feels switching from Pivot to Propain, as those two teams/brands have a completely different ethic, expecting some good stuff!
  • 3 0
 Great stuff. Pumped for Jono. Magic would happen if they swing a collab between him and Remi!!!
  • 3 0
 I hereby proudly announce that my Hugene frameset will be finally shipped this weekend.
  • 3 0
 I love that propain offers 27.5” wheels on a few of their bikes.
  • 2 0
 He was riding one with Matt on one of his YouTube vids the other day. He's also on Helfair, so all all change.
  • 3 0
 Gassing News!
  • 2 0
 that 1st pic is proof that propain is lighter than air.
  • 1 0
 well done Jono. Look forward to your adventures....love you're Youtube stuff....
  • 2 0
 Tips hat........
  • 2 0
 Marmite
  • 1 0
 Such a great rider, deserves all the good stuff that goes his way
  • 1 0
 One of my favourite riders at one of my favourite brands. Good luck guys!
  • 1 0
 To the belly!
  • 1 1
 Jono is a pro!
  • 3 0
 I thought he had a day job in the city and bikes were just for fun…

Post a Comment



