Wild Man Phil Atwill's Off-Season - Video

Apr 8, 2018
by Ben Reid  

A new season is upon us here at Propain Dirt Sixpack, and our man Phil Atwill has had a pretty tough off-season. He snapped his ACL and has been working endlessly to get himself back on track, with his knee getting back to full strength he had his first proper ride at Easter. We're over the moon with his recovery and he's looking forward to the season ahead.

An Easter Weekend with Phil Atwill

We spent Easter weekend with Phil and his friends for a little catch up with him and to see what his Easter consists of, enjoy.

An Easter Weekend with Phil Atwill.


3 Comments

  • + 3
 I spilled my coffee on my lap.
  • + 1
 Proper old Skool MTB video
  • + 1
 ATWILL for president!

