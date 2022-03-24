close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Propain Factory Racing Launches 2022 Team Line-Up

Mar 24, 2022
by PROPAIN-Bicycles  

Press Release: Propain Factory Racing Team


The Propain Factory Racing Team has an exciting season ahead! The team will be at all World Cup stops to support three of the best downhill riders and we are happy to announce the line-up for this year.





Luke Meier-Smith

To start we have the young Luke Meier-Smith, who is entering his second elite season. The Australian-born rider has already proven his skills this year with several wins and podiums back in his home country. He also finished in the top-20 in his first elite season last year. We cannot wait to see what Luke has in store for us this year!




Remy Meier-Smith

Remy Meier-Smith is Luke’s younger brother, but he doesn’t hide behind him at all. Remy is competing again in the junior category this season. He also had a fantastic start to the season with a win at the Australian Downhill Championships. The brothers don’t give each other anything and so they always push themselves to their limits and beyond. We are very excited to see what Remy can do this season in the junior category.




Henry Kerr

Henry Kerr is in his sixth year with the team and still as motivated as ever. Last season he caused a stir with some top finishes and the fast Irishman will once again show us this year what he is capable of and we are very much looking forward to seeing him on the race track this season.





Sponsors and Equipment

This year the team has gained a few new well-known sponsors. Since Propain is a German bike company and works closely with many German brands for the equipment of the bikes, it was obvious that this is reflected in the sponsor list of the team. We are happy to announce our new sponsors – Platzangst who will supply our clothing, IXS equips the guys with protection, Ride Concepts provides grippy footwear and CushCore is on board with tire inserts and valves. With this support, the team has reliable and proven partners at their side, who bring years of experience from racing with them.





Also this year, the Propain Factory Racing Team will again be on the new Rage. With a mixed or full 29″ setup, the bike can be adapted to the different riding styles and tracks very well. As for the components for this season, the sponsors remain the same as before and CushCore ensures unflatable tires.


The team and the entire Propain crew are looking forward to the upcoming season. Follow the Propain Factory Racing Team also on social media to not miss anything:



Photos: Angie Hohenwarter
Video: Filip Miętka @MXM Media

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Press Releases Propain


Must Read This Week
Dropper Post Used to Win One of Road Cycling’s Biggest Races
66318 views
Review: 2022 Orbea Rallon M-LTD
44357 views
Commencal Unveils the Supreme DH V5
44040 views
Day 1 Randoms from Core Bike 2022
43877 views
Review: Intend's Rocksteady Magic Cranks Let You Shift While Coasting
42308 views
Mike Sinyard Steps Down as CEO of Specialized
39876 views
Details Revealed for Hope's HB916 High Pivot Enduro Bike - Core Bike 2022
36747 views
Downhill Tech Primer: What to Expect at the Lourdes DH World Cup
36690 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Coolest looking DH bike out there.
  • 1 0
 Wow… better late than never

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008423
Mobile Version of Website