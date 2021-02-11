Propain Factory Racing Confirms 2021 Team Line-Up

Press Release: Propain Factory Racing
An exciting season ahead for us here at Propain Factory Racing. We have young Luke Meier-Smith moving up into elite to join his teammates George Brannigan and Henry Kerr and alongside this we have a new junior male! As a team, we have always taken pride in helping a Junior rider through the ranks and Luke's younger brother Remy Meier-Smith has been chomping at the bit to follow in his brother's footsteps on the World Cup circuit.
|Regarding team sponsors although most are staying the same for us, with Propain being a German bicycle company and working closely with many German brands for OE it was inevitable this would reflect on the teams sponsor line up. We are excited about our two new sponsors, Newman wheels and Schwalbe Tyres, both brands are well proven and have a racing pedigree which makes our job easier.
The other main change for us will be the new Propain Downhill bike which we decided should replace the current Rage after such a successful testing session on the prototype version at the end of last season. We are still in the early stages and are currently awaiting the arrival of the first batch of sample frames but this thing is really amazing and I am excited to see what our guys can do on it.— Team manager Ben Reid
|I’m super stoked for the 2021 season with the Propain Factory Racing team. Things felt like they were shaping up so well heading into 2020 pre COVID, but we all know how that went. I’m just feeling really good on the bike now and motivated. With the new bike too which I’ll be racing from the get-go, I think this could be a really good year!— George Brannigan
|Over the moon to be joining Propain Factory Racing for 2021! It's a dream come true to be on a factory team with my older brother Luke.
I am super excited to go racing and show everyone what I can do this season, I would like to thank everyone who has supported me throughout my career and gotten me to this point, huge thanks to Ben Reid and the Propain Bicycles crew for this opportunity! I am looking forward to an epic year ahead.— Remy Meier-Smith
|Remy is an absolute ripper and has been turning heads in Australia for the past 2 seasons as a youth rider, occasionally posting times that were even respectable in the elite field. They say no one likes getting beat by their teammate but worse than that is getting beat by your brother! Growing up with an older brother myself I know there is no better motivation and training partner than your own flesh and blood so I have no doubt these two are going to push themselves to achieve some great results.— Team manager Ben Reid
|Super excited to be on Propain Factory Racing for another year! 2020 was definitely interesting to say the least so I am looking forward to a bigger and better 2021! This year will be my first elite season so I'm super excited to see what I can do. It’s going to be cool having my little bro on the team also this season, Let's go racing!— Luke Meier-Smith
|I can't describe how keen I am to get back racing this year. After essentially missing a season out with everything going on in the world and having prior studying commitments, I hope for a bit more normality to this year's race season. I have been working hard in my training since the end of 2019, and all I want right now is something to show for it.
Propain has done a stellar job with the new rage frame, and I can't wait to start testing on it along with some awesome new sponsors.— Henry Kerr
Thanks to all the sponsors that they are on board and are making possible that the team can go racing again in 2021!Propain BikesSixpack Racing RS Farbroller Schwalbe Tires Newman Components RockShox/SRAM Leatt MOTOREX Crosscamp
