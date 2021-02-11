Propain Factory Racing Confirms 2021 Team Line-Up

Regarding team sponsors although most are staying the same for us, with Propain being a German bicycle company and working closely with many German brands for OE it was inevitable this would reflect on the teams sponsor line up. We are excited about our two new sponsors, Newman wheels and Schwalbe Tyres, both brands are well proven and have a racing pedigree which makes our job easier.



The other main change for us will be the new Propain Downhill bike which we decided should replace the current Rage after such a successful testing session on the prototype version at the end of last season. We are still in the early stages and are currently awaiting the arrival of the first batch of sample frames but this thing is really amazing and I am excited to see what our guys can do on it. — Team manager Ben Reid