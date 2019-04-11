VIDEOS

Video: Propain Factory Racing's Snowy Test Camp in Todtnau Bike Park

Apr 11, 2019
by Propain Factory Racing  

Todtnau is a small village in the Black Forest, South West Germany. We arrived in blistering sunshine. Henry, being from the Highlands of Scotland immediately changed in to shorts and t shirt and basked his pale skin in the German sun.

Little did we know the next day or so would leave a blanket of fresh snow all over the valley. Being plucky Brits (and a couple of Frenchmen) we got the rakes and shovel out and cleared most of the downhill track!

Testing in these conditions was a challenge but the EXT Racing Shox are basically race ready out of the box, with a little tweaking they're a perfect match for our Propain Rage frames. Our good friend and Propain ambassador Marcus Klausmann from 77 Suspension was also on hand to let us try his new damper for the Rockshox Boxxer fork which showed some great results.

test

A special thanks goes out to 2Cycle bike shop in Todtnau for being so helpful by letting us use their workshop space, uplift trailer, coffee machine and knowledge about the area!

We are super excited for the season ahead!

Keep an eye on our Instagram and Facebook page for more updates.

Follow @propainfactoryracing.

Cheers and see you at the races!

Must Read This Week
Walmart Launches High-End 'Viathon' Bike Brand
152500 views
Bike Check: Dan Atherton's Prototype 29er DH Bike
84679 views
First Ride: Zipp Enters the Mountain Bike World With New 3Zero Moto Carbon Wheels
67568 views
The Tech Behind the New Atherton Bikes
67440 views
Review: SRAM's New G2 Ultimate Brakes
63224 views
Rachel Atherton Teases the New Atherton Trail Bike
56331 views
Opinion: Carbon and Aluminum Wheels - Does Stiffer Always Mean Better?
49136 views
Cedric Gracia Signs With Andorra's Forestal Bikes
47741 views

9 Comments

  • + 7
 When will Propain sell to the USA?? Their kids bike the Yuma is an amazing bike for the price with a killer spec unlike anything else (piggy back shock and cura brakes and GX 11sp).
  • + 1
 I always lust after the Spindrift as a park, shuttle, sometimes I might actually have to pedal up a fireroad bike.
  • + 1
 Never is my guess. As much as I love the bike they have had TONS of people from the US reach out with little to no response. I would start a business just to be the disty for the US.... I was at Tudtnau this summer and did not see any Propain bikes, was rather sad.
  • + 1
 Good luck to you Joe and to the team, Love the Welsh Dragon on the bike!!
  • + 1
 Few sketchyyyyyy line in this video !
  • + 1
 Always wanted a Propain and have never seen one in the wild.
  • + 1
 We have 2 at home...soon to be 3! Wink
  • + 1
 I got to ride a spindrift in Chatel, ungodly plush. Also was my first time riding anything from Formula. When I get a DH bike I am pretty sure it will be a Propain, just have to go to Germany again to snag it ????
  • + 1
 4:34 - scary

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024386
Mobile Version of Website