Video: Propain Factory Racing's Snowy Test Camp in Todtnau Bike Park

Todtnau is a small village in the Black Forest, South West Germany. We arrived in blistering sunshine. Henry, being from the Highlands of Scotland immediately changed in to shorts and t shirt and basked his pale skin in the German sun.
Little did we know the next day or so would leave a blanket of fresh snow all over the valley. Being plucky Brits (and a couple of Frenchmen) we got the rakes and shovel out and cleared most of the downhill track!
Testing in these conditions was a challenge but the EXT Racing Shox are basically race ready out of the box, with a little tweaking they're a perfect match for our Propain Rage frames. Our good friend and Propain ambassador Marcus Klausmann from 77 Suspension was also on hand to let us try his new damper for the Rockshox Boxxer fork which showed some great results.
A special thanks goes out to 2Cycle bike shop in Todtnau for being so helpful by letting us use their workshop space, uplift trailer, coffee machine and knowledge about the area!
We are super excited for the season ahead!
Cheers and see you at the races!
