Propain Gravity Kids: Propain Bikes and Marcus Klausmann Build Team to Promote Up-and-Coming Talent

May 6, 2017 at 14:00
May 6, 2017
by PROPAIN-Bicycles  
 
Propain Gravity Kids

Propain is getting even more involved in the promotion of up-and-coming talent. The newly founded international Propain Gravity Kids team offers talented young riders aged between 8 and 14 the support they need to develop and to become part of Gravity mountain bike racing. The patron and coach of the team is none other than the German downhill legend Marcus Klausmann.

Propain Gravity Kids

Propain has been active in mountain bike racing for many years already and has been able to establish itself at the national level with the Propain Gravity Union and also at the international level with the Propain Dirt Zelvy World Cup team.

For the 2017 season, the company based in Vogt, Germany, is expanding its sponsorship program with Propain Gravity Kids, a team to promote young, up-and-coming talent aged between 8 and 14. The focus is not on race participation and success, as some riders are too young to take part in the iXS Rookies Cup, for example, but rather on the sustainable development of the riders. Similar to the academy principle in other sports, they have the possibility to continually develop over the years and to ascend the ranks via the Propain Gravity Juniors to reach the factory team. Perhaps even eventually reaching the World Cup…

Propain Gravity Kids

To provide the best support for the development of the young talent, Propain will be hiring new recruit Marcus Klausmann as the patron and coach. He will coach the young riders in terms of riding technique over the course of several team events, and be on hand to support them throughout the season with help and advice. Since he is a father himself, it didn't take much to convince him to pour his heart and soul into the project:


bigquotesWith this team, Propain is giving young talent the chance to develop themselves in a cost and time-intensive sport at a high level. Above all, the environment and the togetherness are decisive factors for success here. That's difficult to achieve alone. It's exactly in this respect that I can support the kids and the parents with the experiences from my long racing career, and so give something back to the sport. That motivates me immensely.Marcus Klausmann

Propain Gravity Kids

Diversity was key when putting the team together, meaning the team comes from a broad variety of backgrounds. The ten team members come from three nations and all have different roots in cycle sports: some come from BMX or XC backgrounds, while others have been in bike parks from the very start. For the 2017 season, the team consists of the following riders:

- Jordie Hart, 11 years, England
- Emil Keller, 11 years, Germany
- Felix Hug, 9 years, Germany
- Felix Niedermeier, 9 years, Germany
- Johann Schumacher, 9 years, Germany
- Luke Kocherscheidt, 11 years, Germany
- Noah Kocherscheidt, 12 years, Germany
- Moritz Jungaberle, 9 years, Germany
- Anastasia Thiele, 13 years, Germany
- David Ludwig, 13 years, Switzerland

Propain Gravity Kids

The team is mentored and managed by David Mörs, who has managed the Propain factory teams for several years. The young video team TrailTouch is on board for media productions, and the Gravity Mountainbike Magazine has joined us as our official media partner. Thanks to Propain's wide range of children's bikes, we have the perfect bike for every rider. The team will mainly be riding the Frechdax, Yuma and Rage models.

Propain Gravity Kids

Propain Gravity Kids

Besides Propain, the following sponsors also actively support the team with materials:

- 100%
- iXS
- Local Outerwear
- Ortema
- Motorex
- Smith Optics

If you want to follow the development of the team throughout the season, you can do so via the team's Facebook page.


MENTIONS: @PROPAIN-Bicycles
