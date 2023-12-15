Propain Release Limited Edition Hugene in Frosted Mint

With the "Frosted Mint" special edition, for the frst time Propain is presenting a hand-picked build kit in a limited edition at an exclusive price.

HUGE ON TRAILS

Tour, trail, all-mountain? Take your pick, the Hugene does it all. With 140 mm of rear travel and a choice of 140 or 150 mm in the front, this is a bike that always delivers. Whether it's a brisk trail ride, an all-day tour, or traversing the alps, the Hugene makes you a summiteer on every climb and a rocket on the descents.

In our "Frosted Mint" special edition, the Hugene is an absolute trail rocket. The silver RockShox Pike Ultimate and the Super Deluxe Ultimate offer frst-class suspension performance, the lightweight G2 Ultimate brakes in silver provide braking power and harmonize with the design of the bike. The SRAM XX Transmission groupset delivers the undisputed best shifting performance and the Reverb AXS seatpost rounds off the overall package. The ultimate lightweight combination of NEWMEN Advanced SL A.30 wheels and Schwalbe Nobby Nic tires with SuperTrail casing further underline the bike's focus: a high-performance light-weight for efficient climbing and playful descents with full control.

PRICE: 5,999 €/$/£ WEIGHT: 13.2 kg

The frame color "Frosted Mint" will also be available to order from 12.12.23 in the PROPAIN configurator. As usual, customers can configure the Hugene according to their personal preferences. For example, if you want to put more focus on descending, you can tailor the character of the Hugene with a 150 RockShox Lyrik or Fox 36 and a more rugged tire combination. For 2024, we have also added additional new components to the configurator.

PRICE FROM: 3,399 €/$/£ WEIGHT FROM 13.0 kg

For more information head to:
https://www.propain-bikes.com/bikes/trail/hugene/

7 Comments
  • 1 0
 Have they fixed their crazy long seattube yet? Otherwise the fit and geo looks really good. It's the reason I'm on other bikes, don't want to sacrifice 30-40mm of dropper post length
  • 2 0
 I owned a Hugene. From light trial all the way to heavy enduro, it's very capable. One of my favorites ever ridden.
  • 6 0
 Why "owned", past tense then?
  • 1 0
 Nice looking rig! Tis the season
  • 1 0
 I love my Hugene. Grab one before they go full cable tourist!
  • 1 0
 AKA “the split pea special”
  • 1 0
 I am Hugene-curious.







