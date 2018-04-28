Propain Hugene - First Look

Propain unveiled the newest addition to their lineup at the Riva Bike Festival, a full carbon, 130mm trail bike called the Hugene. It's the German company's first 29er, with a suspension layout that's slightly different than that majority of their other full-suspension machines.



Previously, Propain's bikes stood out from the crowd due to the shock's location between the rear wheel and the seat tube. The Hugene uses the same basic design, but the shock is now mounted inside the front triangle, where it's better protected from the elements.



Propain Hugene Details

• Wheel size: 29"

• Intended use: trail

• 130mm rear travel

• 67° head angle (with 150mm fork)

• Full carbon frame

• PRO10 suspension design

• MSRP: 3099 - 6399 EUR

Propain's Pro10 suspension design positions the shock between two short, counter-rotating links. Propain's Pro10 suspension design positions the shock between two short, counter-rotating links.

Team rider Angie Hohenwarter - Azores

Propain CEO and Chief Developer Robert Krauss on the sunny trails of the Vinschgau Valley.

Propain's full press release with all the pertinent details about the Hugene is below, but one thing that really stands out is the pricing – Propain's consumer direct model allows them to offer an impressively good value for the money. They've also rolled out the option for riders to mix and match components before clicking that 'add to cart' button, which makes it easier to end up with a bike spec'd exactly the way you want.Hugene is our interpretation of the perfect trail bike. A bike that flies up mountains with ease and puts a fat smile on your face on the way back down. For the first time, we rely on large 29" wheels and have optimized our tried-and-tested PRO10 suspension system for them. This results in a great balance between smoothness and agility, providing lots of safety for the rider without feeling boring.When it comes to the frame material, we make no compromises. Therefore, the carbon frames are made from a combination of various carbon prepreg materials of the highest quality. Depending on the location and load, unidirectional or different fiber mats are used. The materials are distinguished by an exceptionally high proportion of specially selected load-bearing fibers with particularly high tensile strength. All frames are tested on test stands until failure and are subjected to rigorous tests by their team riders, such as World Cup pro Phil Atwill, in order to ensure the best-possible performance of their products.The Pro10 suspension system has been completely revamped for the Hugene. The shock now sits in front of the seatpost and is perfectly protected against dirt and mud. The Hugene is a trail bike, which means particular attention was paid to its drive efficiency. With 100% anti-squat, the chainstay always keeps its cool uphill. The kinematics have been optimized so that the shock gradually stiffens, offering both sensitivity and high impact absorption.The current lineup offers three fixed "series bikes" plus one freely configurable "Project Free". We're changing this with the Hugene by offering three pre-configurations, but each of them can be freely configured. That means you can start with a base bike (Start, Bestseller, or Highend) and adjust components individually or adjust all components. Start is the cheapest entry-level model, while Highend comes with top features.*Prices and features are still not final.The Hugene will be available from June in the online Propain store in the colors Lime, Silver and Carbon Raw.