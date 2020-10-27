Propain is Testing a Prototype DH Bike

Oct 27, 2020
by Propain Factory Racing  

PRESS RELEASE: Propain

Here at Propain, we have redesigned much of our bike line over the last year on the platform of the Propain Pro 10 suspension system. Given some benefits to the system, we have decided to test the same concept in a longer travel version. Here is a first stage prototype Propain we are using as a test mule to understand if it should be the replacement for the current Rage DH design.



Propain Factory Racing junior rider Luke Williamson squeezed in a day of riding between Maribor and Lousa and seems happy to hit practice on it here to gain some valuable feedback. Propain's main elite rider George Brannigan, coming into this event with an injured hand, hasn't been able to test ride the bike yet, so he has decided to stick with what he knows for now but says he is keen az to carry out some back to back testing after the race this weekend.



We don't have any numbers on the geometry or suspension ratios etc to share as of yet. The bike is set up with a mixed wheel size configuration and has 215mm of travel, the same as the current rage. Details will follow if the bike goes into production.



Photos by Kuba Gzela



