Propain Launches New Trickshot Dirt Jump Bike

Mar 1, 2022
by PROPAIN-Bicycles  

PRESS RELEASE: Propain Bicycles

A long-awaited expansion of the Propain product family is launched. A bike that many of our athletes, employees and last but not least our customers have been waiting for: Our new jump bike - the Propain Trickshot.

Whether it’s a relaxed dirt jump session with the buddies at sunset, at the pump track searching for the perfect flow or in the skate park doing endless jibs, tricks and flips. A bike that everyone would like to have in the garage as a second or third bike and that everyone can agree on. Whether beginner or pro, with the Trickshot you "Call the Shots".



Key facts

- Lightweight and durable aluminum frame
- Two frame sizes S/M and L/XL
- 26" NEWMEN wheels
- 100 mm suspension travel
- 10.8 kg total weight in size L
- Gyro mount compatible
- Adjustable dropouts
- Selectable frame color, head tube badges and decal colors

Availability and prices

The Trickhot can be ordered in Europe starting immediately at a price of € 1,499 EUR on www.propain-bikes.com. Delivery is expected to start at the end of March.

In North America, the new Jump Bike can be purchased on www.propain-bikes.com/us for $ 1,499 USD excl. taxes. Delivery is expected to start at the end of April.

The frameset will also be available for purchase in our configurator from March 01 at a price of € 599.00 EUR in Europe and $ 599.00 USD in North America.


Phil Atwill and Vali Gröger on the Trickshot in Athens



For the launch video we visited the "Jibb Master" Phil Atwill in Athens. Together with Vali Gröger from the Los Hackos Crew they jibb, cruise and trick through the streets of Athens.


No half measures - A proper Jump Bike


No frills, high quality and yet inexpensive, these were the goals for our jump bike. A simple jump bike that meets the demands of dirt riders and pumptrack cruisers in terms of geometry, specs and handling equally.


Gyro-Mount
An integrated gyro mount on the frame makes it easy to attach a gyro to the Trickshot for infinite barspins.

Adjustable Dropouts
Adjustable dropouts provide a high degree of variability and the chain can always be tensioned optimally in any setup.

Clean Cockpit
A clean and simple cockpit was important to us with the Trickshot. So you will only find one four-piston brake, with which you are still able to throw X-Ups or Tailwhips but also have the speed fully under control.




Colors and Decals
The Trickshot is available in the frame colors Safari (matte) and Venomblack (matte). As with all our bikes, the decal colors can be selected in the configurator. There is also the choice between a red and black fork casting.





Specs


Uncomplicated, solid, high-quality. That was the main focus for the spec of the Trickshot. So you only will find parts in the configurator, which are well steeled for any tough session through it's stability and durability.

At the front, the Marzocchi Bomber DJ 100 mm is used. The Trickshot roles on Schwalbe Billy Bonkers and on 26" NEWMEN Performance wheels, particularly light and specially made for the Trickshot. The cockpit and the saddle come from Sixpack Racing as usual. The rear wheel is decelerated with a SRAM Guide T 160 mm.





Geometry





Credits:

Rider: @phil_atwill, @vali_groeger
Camera: @eignerframes, @mario.hegewald, @ferri_brouk
Producer: @jeg_heter_fritjof
Edit: @marius_beatstuber
Music: @bluntonebeats

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Dirtjump Bikes Propain Propain Trickshot


