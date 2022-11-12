Propain Pauses its Factory Race Team for 2023

It really hurts us to say but the Propain Factory Racing Team will take a break in 2023. This was definitely not an easy decision, and we want to explain why we need to do this.



Since 2016 we were part of the Downhill World Cup with our first professional team, “Propain Dirt Zelvy”. Always driven by the thrill we get from racing competitive, three years later in 2019 we had big plans for this team and took it more serious than ever before. We changed the team structure to run as “Propain Factory Racing” with the main goal to become a Top 10 Team at the World Cups.



Another three years later the whole world has changed again. We do not want to blame everything on the pandemic, but it was a significant part that changed not only our surroundings but also Propain itself. We are a growing owner-operated company from South Germany and just getting started to get our hands in the markets outside of Europe. In the last three years, times were hectic and stressful as we tried to conquer the increasing demand for bikes and the simultaneously increasing delivery times for all kinds of bike parts. At this time, our minds were not focused on a World Cup Downhill Team, but we kept going and 2022 turned out to be one of the most successful years for the team.



This made the decision definitely not easier but with better riders, this also means more responsibility, time and effort we have to invest. The competition for good riders is always high, and in the end we could not keep the existing team in its current set-up.



In 2023 the MTB World Cup is going to change with more stops across the globe in a shorter period. We made this strategic decision to take that time to build a strong team for 2024 and focus all our energy and power on our customers to ensure we build the best bikes for us and our friends. We will dedicate the upcoming year to recalibrate and pave the way for 2024 to come back fully reloaded.



We want to thank our athletes, the whole team with team manager Ben Reid, our sponsors and of course every fan for the last seven years of racing Downhill World Cups with Propain. It is a matter of course to us that we care about our team members and keep them on track for 2023 with our connections to industry partners and co.



This is not a goodbye, we will be back! — Propain