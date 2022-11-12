Propain Pauses its Factory Race Team for 2023

Nov 12, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Propain will be joining Norco on the growing list of companies not putting factory teams together for the 2023 season.

Following Norco's announcement in October that it would be skipping next year's racing Propain has come forward to say it will be taking a break from having a factory team in 2023 although it sounds like there could be a return in the future.

The pausing of the team means Henry Kerr, Luke Meier-Smith and Remy Meier-Smith could be on the hunt for a new team although Propain has said "it is a matter of course to us that we care about our team members and keep them on track for 2023 with our connections to industry partners and co."

It is sad to see another high-profile team pulling out of next year's racing and we hope there won't be too much more of this news to come.

bigquotesIt really hurts us to say but the Propain Factory Racing Team will take a break in 2023. This was definitely not an easy decision, and we want to explain why we need to do this.

Since 2016 we were part of the Downhill World Cup with our first professional team, “Propain Dirt Zelvy”. Always driven by the thrill we get from racing competitive, three years later in 2019 we had big plans for this team and took it more serious than ever before. We changed the team structure to run as “Propain Factory Racing” with the main goal to become a Top 10 Team at the World Cups.

Another three years later the whole world has changed again. We do not want to blame everything on the pandemic, but it was a significant part that changed not only our surroundings but also Propain itself. We are a growing owner-operated company from South Germany and just getting started to get our hands in the markets outside of Europe. In the last three years, times were hectic and stressful as we tried to conquer the increasing demand for bikes and the simultaneously increasing delivery times for all kinds of bike parts. At this time, our minds were not focused on a World Cup Downhill Team, but we kept going and 2022 turned out to be one of the most successful years for the team.

This made the decision definitely not easier but with better riders, this also means more responsibility, time and effort we have to invest. The competition for good riders is always high, and in the end we could not keep the existing team in its current set-up.

In 2023 the MTB World Cup is going to change with more stops across the globe in a shorter period. We made this strategic decision to take that time to build a strong team for 2024 and focus all our energy and power on our customers to ensure we build the best bikes for us and our friends. We will dedicate the upcoming year to recalibrate and pave the way for 2024 to come back fully reloaded.

We want to thank our athletes, the whole team with team manager Ben Reid, our sponsors and of course every fan for the last seven years of racing Downhill World Cups with Propain. It is a matter of course to us that we care about our team members and keep them on track for 2023 with our connections to industry partners and co.

This is not a goodbye, we will be back! Propain


bigquotesI can honestly say it’s been a pleasure running the World Cup Team for Propain for the past 7 seasons. Meeting the company owners Robert and David for the first time in 2016 and seeing their passion to build the best bikes for their friends it was immediately something I felt proud to be a part of.

Two extremely hard-working and down-to-earth mountain bike riders who run their business on fairness and loyalty and it's really no surprise that their company has grew into what it is today. It’s been an easy partnership as our goals to develop the best race bike for the team were very much aligned and anything the team needed it got.

Gearing up for the 2023 season this news initially came as a shock but having chased the World Cup circuit for the past 21 years of my life as a rider and manager I welcome this opportunity to focus on other projects and although not as a team manager I hope to stay involved with the brand as the guys at Propain truly have felt like family and there really is no other bike id rather ride. From the riders we have had over the years, staff and sponsors, thank you all very much for being part of it.” Ben Reid, Team Manager


102 Comments

  • 84 0
 great start for discovery lol
  • 54 1
 Sadly I believe this is part of the plan, which is to make the cost of entry high enough (now 20k just to start, I think) to dissuade the small teams from joining, as Discovery is looking for fewer but bigger teams, as in almost every sport. The newer format is better for less teams, too. A new DH series is badly needed.
  • 2 0
 @gemma8788: given that the live feed only shows the top 30 then it direct make any difference to the audience how many more turned up
  • 3 0
 @gemma8788: so you must be on a team that pays 20k Frank's or dollars in order to race a WC in 2023 ?
  • 4 0
 @dmock157: correct yes. Discovery drastically raised the team fees for this upcoming season
  • 2 1
 @pierceklinke: is that so? My understanding was that 2023 would be a transitioning year and there wouldn’t be any drastic changes.
  • 2 0
 @pierceklinke: so there are no privateers allowed in Jr or elite or women's at all for any WC uci races in any discipline or just DH or ?
  • 8 2
 @gemma8788: to me this is why ama motocross/supercross is so far superior to most other professional sports! If you have your pro license and a not so expensive entry fee money you can try to qualify!
  • 1 0
 @pierceklinke: Do you have a source for that? So far I've only seen rumors...
  • 1 0
 @gemma8788: I was hoping to win that $2b lottery to do just that.
  • 1 0
 @dmock157: I'm not totally sure, but I think privateers are still allowed, just that teams will have to pay the $20k fee. As if pro teams aren't already spending a ton of cash to make these competitions happen.
  • 26 0
 Feels like just the start. Such a bummer where I think the sport is heading.... hopefully I'm dead wrong.
  • 2 0
 Well take a look around at any smart biz right now...next 3 years will be about survival. Layoffs etc
  • 27 10
 I'm pretty sure it is because of Rémy Métailler's Instagram. He must be the main reason why people are buying Propain bikes. No more needs for Porpain to be visible elsewhere... Wink
  • 15 2
 Well, it's a fair point, what sells more bikes, instagram with Remy doing some cool stuff or a full on DH team traveling the world?
  • 15 1
 @HeatedRotor: Plus Jono Jones, Carson Storch, and Ryan Radriguez. They're pretty well-represented for a smaller company.
  • 23 4
 @HeatedRotor: I tried making this point but got downvoted into oblivion. Sam Pilgrim will sell more mountain bikes riding on his youtube channel than greg minnar will riding the WC circuit. GMBN probably sells more Orbeas and Canyons than the EWS team.
  • 7 3
 @Ironchefjon: Here"s another unpopular opinion: racing is entirely a self serving activity. From a business standpoint, racing by itself doesn't mean anything unless the exposure sells bikes. This became painfully obvious during the pandemic. A lot of companies realized that without racing, many paid athletes didn't add any other value.
  • 6 1
 I ghink the clock gives the bikes a lot of credibility. The meir smith bros and henry kerr and super fast up and comers. Give them a so so bike and theyre results would suffer. Remi could still do his burly squamish riding on a so so bike. I think propains young gun race team gave them a lot of street cred this year. Not big salary riders but 20k sign up fee def puts a new wrinkle in the mix. Too bad. They were a team and name that had my attengion after last year
  • 5 0
 @Ironchefjon: In Chatel or Morzine there are much more Santa Cruz or Commencal bikes than Ghost
  • 1 0
 @Ironchefjon: made a similar point. If I wanted to sell bikes in 2023, Id ensure my insta and youtube exposure was sh!t hot. Racing is a very limited in time and not very accessible activity in terms of in person or by screening.
I wonder what sales difference Norco and Propain will see? If any.
I wonder who bought a bike because they saw it in a DH or even XC race?
  • 1 0
 @Exbow: This is exactly why the focus of Pinkbike Academy is on more than just racing and fitness. They have outright said they are looking for a brand ambassador, being fast might come along with that but it's not necessarily required.
  • 1 1
 @stevemokan: that’s great in all but if they were all on trek or giant they’d be saying they ride the best bikes so that really doesn’t matter lol
  • 20 1
 Pros are gonna feel the pain of this announcement.
  • 14 0
 No propain, no gain.
  • 4 0
 Foul Taste of Freedom
  • 2 0
 @vinay: I remember this album ruling so hard when it came out.
  • 1 0
 @danstonQ: I, too, feel their pain...
  • 1 0
 @danstonQ: username checks out
  • 1 0
 @danstonQ: hey,
If pain is your friend
Does it mean that
bread est ton ami?
  • 13 0
 Propain propain.
  • 5 0
 I am the liquor
  • 1 0
 @DuelingBanjos:
RANDY!!!!
  • 11 0
 hank hill gives this news a thumbs down.
  • 7 0
 Dang it Bobby!
  • 1 0
 No more Propain accessories Frown
  • 11 0
 Time for RedBull DH Cup?
  • 10 2
 Knock knock… recession coming
  • 8 0
 Been here for a bit according several markers used to gauge a recession for the last few decades
  • 3 1
 Recession if we're lucky
  • 1 0
 Yes that is very true. But also the dumb fees Discovery are demanding.
  • 1 0
 @Bro-LanDog:

Robert Redford and Ben Kingsley said it in 1992
  • 2 0
 I don’t think people understand how dire the financials of bike companies are right now. Over bought and over inventoried. Still getting f*cked by vendors.
  • 1 0
 Knock knock, whose there, recession, recession who, recession is an economic indicator, ok
  • 5 1
 Ah yes, the classic indicator of a recession used by central banks and economists everywhere: Small time mtb race teams being unable to afford to race the next season.
  • 8 0
 Rumour is that Luke and Remy Meier-Smith are off to Giant anyway.
  • 4 1
 noooooo!
  • 5 1
 I'm sure this is very much not a budget issue. Well it might be to some degree, but that certainly not the main problem.

This is rather everyone making preparations to abandon ship, should the worst case scenario really come true and WC DH racing turn into a dumpsterfire. Everyone would rather have the others be the guinea pigs for the experiment that will be the first season of DH under new management.

At this point, there's just too much uncertainty for these smaller-scale factory teams. Will the official UCI sanctioned WC DH series turn into a shitshow because of Warner Bros involvement? Will there be a monetization scheme in place? If so, how will that impact viewer numbers and ultimately the relevancy of the series? Will there even be people watching? Will RedBull organize their own series? Will THAT become the new de-facto DH race format? Will these hypothetical series be exclusive from each other? Too many questions unanswered. Very difficult to make commitments in such uncertain times.
  • 6 0
 So Propain and Norco both putting a team on the soon to be announced Redbull Urban DH circuit?
  • 1 1
 man that would be sick
  • 6 1
 The (DISCOVERY) of team fees have a roll in this; i'm more inclined to believe.
  • 3 0
 I’d rather a bike company take a year off from supporting a pro race team than a year off from supporting their customer base.
  • 2 2
 Can someone like Seb please do some polls around Audience? Ie are you interested in buying brand X if it wins in DH? or buy brand X because you see rider X do cool sh1t on social media?

This is probably more of that hidden survey stuff for brands but would be nice to see.
  • 12 1
 I bought my Tyee becaude of the geometry and the ratio equipment/price. I don't care about instagram or racing honestly.
  • 1 0
 Winning bikes and cool stuff of social media definitely helps to sell bikes. I'm guessing subconsciously it factors in and so a survey probably wouldn't get the correct answers. At a minimum it gets the bike on your watchlist if you follow the sport.
  • 1 0
 @ajaxwalker: Yep, brand awareness is huge. Can't consider choosing a Propain if you don't know they exist.
  • 1 1
 Yeah you're right. Thinking about it I remember talking with Phil Atwill two years before buying the bike. But the thing that made me bought it was definitely the geo and price, not the people riding it in WC and instagram. It'd be interesting to know about other people here, even if we're a small bubble in the industry.
  • 4 0
 It's almost as if there isn't much money in downhill racing.
  • 1 0
 Old like some folks will be getting jobs, tough times being a professional athlete if your not in the bigs( FB, BB, BB, etc…)
  • 2 0
 Has no one else not noticed the lack of punctuation
in the first paragraph alone??
  • 2 0
 Gonna pour all that money into making their bikes certified for the shore.
  • 3 0
 No Red Bull? No party !
  • 3 2
 Does anyone know if the adage, "race on Sunday, sell on Monday" is true in MTB?

Is there any ROI to having a team?
  • 2 0
 It used to be that way when racing was the biggest deal in MTB. In the 90s,everyone was into racing. It's not anymore,so it's only normal that this happens. We don't want to,but DH is dying.
  • 2 0
 This is the right question to be asking. From a corporate finance perspective, it's probably an objectively poor initiative to keep in flight.
  • 3 2
 I challenge everyone to name the bicycle manufacturers of the racers, you can’t.
  • 3 1
 @kingbike2: Bet. I can
  • 2 0
 @kingbike2: I can barely name any racers!

Thinking of my local shops and the brands they carry, neither race results or signed pro riders have a bearing on which bike or components I would consider purchasing. I'm looking for value from components and features.
  • 1 0
 @kingbike2: pretty much everyone is om Commencel in DH
  • 2 0
 Well, thanks for that, UCI.
  • 2 1
 Propain. Now focussing on providing riders with Propain and Propain accessories.
  • 1 0
 So Propain can now focus on designing a 110-130 mm XC/DC/Shorttravel-Trailbike. I would buy it in a heartbeat. :-)
  • 4 3
 I just hope this means they have the resources to make a mullet Tyee Smile
  • 4 3
 To focus on e-bike development?
  • 1 0
 @brianpark let us know if you want us to chip in for PBR 2023.
  • 1 0
 Redbull is laughing hard at Discovery...as they watch things implode.
  • 1 0
 Welcome to the great reset
