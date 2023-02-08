Propain Positive Partners With Silt For 2023 Season & Beyond

Feb 8, 2023
by SILT MTB  
Propain Positive partners with SILT MTB

#Phil Atwill #Socratis Zotos #Marco Lamaris #Giorgos Panagopoulos

SILT MTB statement:

We are stoked to announce we will be supporting Propain Positive with wheels for the 2023 season and beyond! This is our first big step into the world of DH/ freeride and we couldn't be happier to support some of the most decorated riders in the world! The team will be running our new prototype wheels which we have been working on for some time now and they will be available in the next few months. Stay tuned! We’re stoked to have the opportunity to make one of the fastest teams even faster this season.

SILT Founder - Alan Graham
Website: https://siltmtb.com
Check us out on IG: @siltmtb

Propain Positive partners with SILT MTB

Team manager Phil Atwill has this to say:

We’re super excited to partner up with SILT for 2023 and beyond. Pretty cool to see the graft and love the fellas at the company put into their products. I’ve only had a few rides on the wheels but I have to say I’m impressed by how fast they roll.

Cheers
Phil

Propain Positive partners with SILT MTB


Posted In:
Industry News Propain Silt


