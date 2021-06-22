First Look: Propain's New Yuma Kids Bike

Propain release a new kids bike to their range - the 140mm travel Yuma.
The bike uses an aluminum frame, an optimized suspension system and strives to give young riders balanced and stable geometry.
The bike is delivered with 24” wheels but can be easily converted to 26” by the means of a flip chip. This should hopefully make the idea of buying a mountain bike a little less intimidating for parents in terms of the financial outlay.Geometry and Build
The frame uses a 380mm reach combined with an effective seat and head tube angles that would make a lot of adult bikes blush with 75 and 65 degrees respectively.
The Yuma frame is designed to be lightweight and also aims to cater to kids by having a relatively low standover height to ensure they can always get their feet on the ground. That said, the 2.7 kg frame weight doesn’t seem featherweight, but the total builds come in at a reasonable 12.7 kg, which is south of 28 lb.
Propane claim that the “optimal length of the top tube in combination with a steep seat angle allows the youngsters to have an upright pedal position and an optimal weight distribution over the handlebars when going downhill”.
The bike uses a single pivot to deliver 140mm of rear wheel travel. Propain wanted to use a system that was lightweight, easy to live with and also make the bike’s travel useable for lighter riders. The bike is available in two colour options and can have the headtube badge, decal and grip colours configured to suit your taste.
The Yuma comes in two different colours and also has the option of customising some of the details.
The bike includes Acros frame bearings that come equipped with additional sealing. The extra seal is there to stop the ingress of dirt or moisture. The bikes also use internal cable routing as well as downtube and chainstay protection. There will only be one build kit.
Within the front triangle, there is space for not only a 500ml water bottle but also a small tool back that affixes to the seat tube by the BB junction. The frame is also compatible with internally routed seat posts.Rider Height Recommendations
24": Body height from 1.25 m - about 1.50 m
26": Body height from 1.40 m - about 1.55 m
The maximum rider weight is 80 kg / 176 lb.The 26" Grown Up kit can be purchased separately and is not included.Specification and Prices
The sole build kit for the Yuma will consist of a SRAM GX 1x11 drivetrain, SRAM Guide T brakes and suspension duties split between a RockShox Deluxe Select and a Manitou Machete Junit fork. It will also be equipped with Newmen X.A.25 which will be shod with VEE Flow SNAP 2.4 tyres.
The new Yuma is available for € 2,199.00 from 22th of June 2021 in Propain's webshop
. Prices outside the EU may vary. North America prices are TBA.
