First Look: Propain's New Yuma Kids Bike

Jun 22, 2021
by Henry Quinney  

FIRST LOOK
Propain Yuma

Propain release a new kids bike to their range - the 140mm travel Yuma.

The bike uses an aluminum frame, an optimized suspension system and strives to give young riders balanced and stable geometry.

The bike is delivered with 24” wheels but can be easily converted to 26” by the means of a flip chip. This should hopefully make the idea of buying a mountain bike a little less intimidating for parents in terms of the financial outlay.

Flip chips in the swingarm allow you to change wheel size between 24" and 26".

Geometry and Build

The frame uses a 380mm reach combined with an effective seat and head tube angles that would make a lot of adult bikes blush with 75 and 65 degrees respectively.

The Yuma frame is designed to be lightweight and also aims to cater to kids by having a relatively low standover height to ensure they can always get their feet on the ground. That said, the 2.7 kg frame weight doesn’t seem featherweight, but the total builds come in at a reasonable 12.7 kg, which is south of 28 lb.


Propane claim that the “optimal length of the top tube in combination with a steep seat angle allows the youngsters to have an upright pedal position and an optimal weight distribution over the handlebars when going downhill”.

The bike uses a single pivot to deliver 140mm of rear wheel travel. Propain wanted to use a system that was lightweight, easy to live with and also make the bike’s travel useable for lighter riders. The bike is available in two colour options and can have the headtube badge, decal and grip colours configured to suit your taste.


The Yuma comes in two different colours and also has the option of customising some of the details.

The bike includes Acros frame bearings that come equipped with additional sealing. The extra seal is there to stop the ingress of dirt or moisture. The bikes also use internal cable routing as well as downtube and chainstay protection. There will only be one build kit.

The frame will house a 500ml water bottle.

Within the front triangle, there is space for not only a 500ml water bottle but also a small tool back that affixes to the seat tube by the BB junction. The frame is also compatible with internally routed seat posts.

The small bag is there to store tools, snacks or spares.

Rider Height Recommendations

24": Body height from 1.25 m - about 1.50 m
26": Body height from 1.40 m - about 1.55 m
The maximum rider weight is 80 kg / 176 lb.

The 26" Grown Up kit can be purchased separately and is not included.


Specification and Prices

The sole build kit for the Yuma will consist of a SRAM GX 1x11 drivetrain, SRAM Guide T brakes and suspension duties split between a RockShox Deluxe Select and a Manitou Machete Junit fork. It will also be equipped with Newmen X.A.25 which will be shod with VEE Flow SNAP 2.4 tyres.

The new Yuma is available for € 2,199.00 from 22th of June 2021 in Propain's webshop. Prices outside the EU may vary. North America prices are TBA.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech


Must Read This Week
Spotted: SRAM is Testing Something (But It's Probably Not a Dual Caliper Brake)
89234 views
Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming
69064 views
Final Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
54305 views
Spotted: Intense Tracer 279 Prototype Carbon Enduro Bike
54169 views
Intense Announces '951 Series' Aimed at New Mountain Bikers
49281 views
Shimano Factory Shut Down in Malaysia May Cause Additional Product Delays
42210 views
Cannondale Launches a 26" Dirt Jump Bike called Dave
40566 views
4 Things We Learned at the 2021 Leogang DH World Cup
39649 views

16 Comments

  • 7 2
 Listen, wifey, we have 3 kids. They like their bikes a lot. And every bike gets really ridden hard. So, it's actually a good investment. No, scratch that, it's a great investment! 2k divided by 6 years of riding is cheapo. Actually, it's practically like they are paying us to take the bike Khmm..
  • 2 5
 Listen, husband, we have 3 kids. They like their bikes a lot. And every bike gets really ridden hard. So, it's actually a good investment. No, scratch that, it's a great investment! 2k divided by 6 years of riding is cheapo. Actually, it's practically like they are paying us to take the bike Khmm..
  • 2 0
 @gamonoso: Listen mummy and daddy, you have 3 kids, we like our bikes a lot. And every bike gets really ridden hard. So, its actually a good investment. No, scratch that, its a great investment! 2k divided by 6 years of riding is cheapo. Actually, I've decided that you should be paying me to take the bike Khmm... in fact forget the bike, i'll take my 6k now in bitcoin.
  • 6 1
 Do they have an XL version?
  • 2 0
 as someone building up a commencal meta 4x making a small run of larger frames for grown up big kids wanting a play/dual slalom bike would be fun
  • 1 0
 @McMeta666: dude I want a meta 4x/SL/hip-hop frame so bad. Perfect woods fun bike.
  • 1 0
 "Yuma" = "gringo" (ever so slightly derogatory term for a foreigner) in Cuba and possibly some other parts.
Oh and I'm sure my boys would do a great job of testing these if they need some reviewers! ;-)
  • 2 1
 "Available from 22th of June 2021."

That's funny since we talk about Propain. Better add +6 months to that..
  • 2 0
 its longer than an old 26" Giant Trance XS! (also lots slacker too).
  • 1 0
 My daughter is 30 weeks pregnant with a little boy. Just ordered a 24". Should arrive right on time for him.
  • 1 0
 Please Note: Your kids will be grown up have moved on to sex and drink before the bike actually arrives.
  • 4 2
 In stock summer 2076
  • 6 6
 Nice bike but everyone knows you should start your kids on a hardtail
  • 1 1
 Shorter Lower Slacker
  • 1 2
 try to find new tires for the 24" version...
  • 1 0
 Chain reaction was the first place I thought of as they are one of the biggest shops in the world... and they have 24" tyres.
www.chainreactioncycles.com/tyres?f=4294958105

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010939
Mobile Version of Website