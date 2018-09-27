Propain Announces 2019 Spindrift

PRESS RELEASES

The Spindrift has blossomed into a guarantor of success and has been very popular amongst fans thanks to its versatility. For 2019 this bike has had a number of updates now making it even better!


Freeride bikes are on the rise again and don't have much in common with the classic old school freerider. In recent years, much has changed in terms of components and geometry meaning modern bikes are becoming more versatile. A tour in the Alps with 180 mm suspension travel was regarded as more of a masochistic journey five years ago. Today with the Spindrift you can crank it up the hill and enjoy all the benefits this bike has to offer on the way back down. The Spindrift can only be described as a 'mini downhill bike' that you can also pedal uphill!


The Spindrift whipped up a considerable amount of dust at its launch and has cleaned up on the award front since then. It is no surprise as it effortlessly straddles the divide between an enduro and a big bike. This means you can work your way up the climb and get full downhill performance like never seen before.


UPDATES FOR 2019

For the model year 2019, the Spindrift is launching with several updates further boosting its reliability and performance. Based on customer feedback Propain has responded to these needs and much more as explained below:

• Now available in size XL for taller riders

• Double sealed frame bearings (Propain Dirt Shield)

• New hydroformed seat tube to get more space for shocks (Fox DHX2 and Float X2)

• Smooth Welding for stronger joins and a sleek look

• Main bearing with more support for increased rigidity

• Generous down tube protection

• Bottle cage installation possible

• Internally routed cables

• New rear mech hanger



SPECS

As with all current models Propain gives their customers full control over how they want to build their new bike. Propain only provides feature recommendations from entry level through to highend parts enabling customers to change all parts to their liking. Pricing sees the Spindrift ranging between €2,265 and €5,845.



The Spindrift is now available in the colors Lime, Matt Black, and Aluminum Raw from the Propain online shop.


GEOMETRY


 This is the only thing I have seen that would tempt me to hang up my scott voltage fr710. Well done propain. It looks pretty too.
 Agreed, I loved mine! I’ve been eyeing the new Commencal Clash
 Pinkbike showing real bikes this week? What's happening?
 Available in RAW! Love me some german hardcore machinery.
 such a pretty bike.
 Propain bikes look so rad
 That's a good looking bike
 Not so heavy and pricing is ok

