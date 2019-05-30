Video: Propain Bikes Updates its Youth Development Program for 2019

PRESS RELEASE: Propain Bikes
For 2019 Propain Bikes is running their youth development team now in the third season and redefines it together with Marcus Klausmann, to give the kids even better support. The team has been renamed to PROPAIN TALENT FACTORY
from PROPAIN GRAVITY KIDS.
During the last two years, Propain’s youth development program was broadly based on a squad of 10 kids. However, Marcus Klausmann (Coach) and David Mörs (Team-Manager) wanted to focus more on racing and the individual rider development. For 2019 they reduced the squad of the new PROPAIN TALENT FACTORY
to six promising talents, most of which were already part of the former PROPAIN GRAVITY KIDS program. Welcoming two new riders to the team, Modibo Kanoute (GER) and Jordi Hart (UK). They became aware of Modibo when he finished 8th overall in the U17 category of the iXS Downhill Cup in his very first racing season. The fast British kid Jordi was already well known to them, as he was part of the development program in the first year, and has had some very strong results in 2018 as a privateer.
Overall the 2019 team consists of the following riders:
• Moritz Jungaberle, U13
• Felix Hug, U13
• Emil Keller, U15
• Melina Bast, U15
• Jordi Hart, U15
• Modibo Kanoute, U16
Based on their age and size they race on the Yuma
, Tyee Carbon
or Rage Carbon
.
In terms of infrastructure and support, the PROPAIN TALENT FACTORY
works closely together with the World Cup team and welcomes RS Farbroller
, Leatt
, EXT Shocks
and Vee Tires
as new sponsors to their portfolio. Furthermore they will continue their successful co-operations with Sixpack
, Smith
, Motorex
and Klausmann Suspension
. Also new on-board for video productions is André Menke
, who will follow the team during the season.
If you are interested how the kids are doing throughout the season, make sure to follow the team on Facebook
or Instagram
.
0 Comments
Post a Comment