Propain Launches new Tyee Carbon & Tyee AM Carbon

“For the last 3 years as Propain Downhill World Cup team manager the Tyee has been my main bike for getting off the laptop and sneaking in a quick session with my mates. With not riding so much 'out and out DH' I pretty much ride my Tyee for everything from blasting round my local trails to light DH runs! The 2019 Tyee feels even more capable with its slightly more aggressive geometry and improved suspension layout making it handle even better on the descents. For a bike that is so set in its tracks, I can’t get my head around how playful and easy to throw around it is. It weighs nothing and goes up the climbs like a rocket!”





Ben Reid, former WC Racer, Team Manager and Ambassador

