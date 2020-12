Propain Unveils 2 Unused Custom World Cup Bikes for George Brannigan

I've only ever had two custom painted bikes, so to have three in one season is pretty special. This thing is a work of art! — George Brannigan / Propain Factory Racing

Frame: PROPAIN Rage CF (Size L/XL)

Wheelset: Stans EX3

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 DH (1×7) Kit

Handlebar: SIXPACK Millennium 35

Tires: Vee Tire 2.5 Prototype

Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate

Seatpost: SIXPACK Millenium

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Saddle: SIXPACK Millenium

Chain Guide: SIXPACK Kamikaze

Grips: SIXPACK



We would have loved to see these bikes on the World Cup Circuit – unfortunately, this only happened to a limited extent. In collaboration with our partner RS Farbroller these beauties were created: Three custom painted Rage CF for our World Cup rider George Brannigan . The DH bikes were painted by 70.ID – there were no limits to creativity.The result: Three elaborately painted frames with love to detail. The colour concept was inspired by the design of our sponsors and the World Cup team. 70ID used a special form of painting, the candy glaze, which gives the frames a unique and eye-catching “glossy” look.All three bikes are built up with the same components:The Rage CF in the colour combination Badmint/Racing Orange is the only one we could also see in action. On the DH track in Lousa, Portugal George Brannigan could turn a few runs on it, before he unfortunately injured his hand, which meant the end of the racing season for him. But here are some impressions of the bike in the wild:You can watch the whole process of the paint job here in our video:At this point we would like to thank our partners:Pictures and Videos: