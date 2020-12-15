Propain Unveils 2 Unused Custom World Cup Bikes for George Brannigan

Dec 15, 2020
by PROPAIN-Bicycles  

We would have loved to see these bikes on the World Cup Circuit – unfortunately, this only happened to a limited extent. In collaboration with our partner RS Farbroller these beauties were created: Three custom painted Rage CF for our World Cup rider George Brannigan. The DH bikes were painted by 70.ID – there were no limits to creativity.

The result: Three elaborately painted frames with love to detail. The colour concept was inspired by the design of our sponsors and the World Cup team. 70ID used a special form of painting, the candy glaze, which gives the frames a unique and eye-catching “glossy” look.



bigquotesI've only ever had two custom painted bikes, so to have three in one season is pretty special. This thing is a work of art! George Brannigan / Propain Factory Racing




All three bikes are built up with the same components:

Frame: PROPAIN Rage CF (Size L/XL)
Wheelset: Stans EX3
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 DH (1×7) Kit
Handlebar: SIXPACK Millennium 35
Tires: Vee Tire 2.5 Prototype
Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate
Seatpost: SIXPACK Millenium
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Saddle: SIXPACK Millenium
Chain Guide: SIXPACK Kamikaze
Grips: SIXPACK



The Rage CF in the colour combination Badmint/Racing Orange is the only one we could also see in action. On the DH track in Lousa, Portugal George Brannigan could turn a few runs on it, before he unfortunately injured his hand, which meant the end of the racing season for him. But here are some impressions of the bike in the wild:



You can watch the whole process of the paint job here in our video:


At this point we would like to thank our partners:

RS Farbroller
SRAM
Stans No Tubes
SIXPACK Racing
RockShox
Leatt
VEE Tire
Crosscamp
Motorex

Pictures and Videos:

70.ID
Ralf Schupp / thesureshot
Kuba Gzela

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Propain Propain Rage George Brannigan


Must Read This Week
First Look: Intend's New Inverted Fork Uses One and a Half Crowns
111847 views
Loris Vergier Parts Ways with The Syndicate for 2021
62743 views
Field Test: 2021 Norco Shore - The Freeride Tank
61457 views
Field Test: 2021 Trek Slash - Ready to Race
60836 views
Emily Batty and Trek Part Ways After 12 Years
59834 views
Yoann Barelli Says Farewell to Commencal after 4 Years
50479 views
Field Test: 2021 Propain Spindrift - Lots of Travel & Lots of Fun
49562 views
Commencal Announces New Meta Power TR
47630 views

18 Comments

  • 22 0
 If they are just laying around taking up space I can take one. You know, so they aren’t in your way.
  • 8 0
 Propaint
  • 6 0
 "On the 25th day of Christmas... Propain gave to us....."
  • 3 0
 How much would something like that cost to have done to your frame. Genuine question as it looks awesome!
  • 1 0
 I think one of the big bummers of painting your frame professionally is that it may void your warranty.
  • 1 0
 I don't know what he would charge(I'm guessing over $1,000), but I got into painting frames for a bit and found people want a lot for pretty much nothing, so I stopped doing it(besides my own bikes). I'd get a request and I'd offer a two color fade, which included stripping the frame(can be a ton of time), primer/paints and three layers of clearcoat for $300 and only occasionally did someone pay(I did a handful for a frame builder, and same story with painting surfboards...people love the designs I paint on mine but nobody wants to actually pay!). I also make glass art which was and is still my focus, so I opted to concentrate on the glass which has given a good life and lifestyle, but most people don't realize the time that goes into making something look good! And yes, the warranty is also void, so you're pretty much stuck if you crack your pretty looking frame.
  • 1 0
 It's super pricey.....multiple colors, layers, stencils, etc... time and level of complexity is what jacks the price up really high.
  • 2 0
 I can take one off your hands. I promise to look after it and occasionally wipe off the drool so as not to damage the paint work.
  • 3 0
 Looks better than a session
  • 3 0
 That black an copper tho........ Drool emoji
  • 3 0
 ..
  • 1 0
 these look sick! hit up @70.id self taught genius when it comes to custom bikes.
  • 1 0
 Freaking fresh as a ripe kiwi
  • 1 0
 already a good week for beautiful propain bikes and its only tuesday
  • 1 0
 The rage is relentless. We need a movement with a quickness.
  • 1 1
 It seems these might also conflict with Knolly's patent for a general full suspension mountain bike.
  • 1 0
 Hey Propain what about revealing your 2021 DH bike instead?
  • 1 0
 Ready when you are bro!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008651
Mobile Version of Website