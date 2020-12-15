Propain Unveils 2 Unused Custom World Cup Bikes for George Brannigan

We would have loved to see these bikes on the World Cup Circuit – unfortunately, this only happened to a limited extent. In collaboration with our partner RS Farbroller
these beauties were created: Three custom painted Rage CF for our World Cup rider George Brannigan
. The DH bikes were painted by 70.ID
– there were no limits to creativity.
The result: Three elaborately painted frames with love to detail. The colour concept was inspired by the design of our sponsors and the World Cup team. 70ID used a special form of painting, the candy glaze, which gives the frames a unique and eye-catching “glossy” look.
|I've only ever had two custom painted bikes, so to have three in one season is pretty special. This thing is a work of art!— George Brannigan / Propain Factory Racing
All three bikes are built up with the same components:
Frame: PROPAIN Rage CF (Size L/XL)
Wheelset: Stans EX3
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 DH (1×7) Kit
Handlebar: SIXPACK Millennium 35
Tires: Vee Tire 2.5 Prototype
Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate
Seatpost: SIXPACK Millenium
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Saddle: SIXPACK Millenium
Chain Guide: SIXPACK Kamikaze
Grips: SIXPACK
The Rage CF in the colour combination Badmint/Racing Orange is the only one we could also see in action. On the DH track in Lousa, Portugal George Brannigan could turn a few runs on it, before he unfortunately injured his hand, which meant the end of the racing season for him. But here are some impressions of the bike in the wild:
You can watch the whole process of the paint job here in our video:
