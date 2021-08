Propain Unveils Custom Painted Rages for World Champs

Frame : Propain Rage CF

Wheelset : Newmen EG 3.0

Shock : RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil

Drivetrain : SRAM X01 DH (1×7) Kit

Handlebar : Sixpack Millennium 35

Tires : Schwalbe Magic Mary

Fork : RockShox Boxxer Ultimate (with Select decals)

Seatpost : Sixpack Millenium

Brakes : SRAM Code RSC

Saddle : Sixpack Millenium

Chain Guide : MRP

Grips : Sixpack



Look at the extraordinary custom painted Propain Rage CF for World Championships. Propain Factory Racing boys are going to look good in Val di Sole on these rigs. Can you name the inspiration for the design? Thanks to 70.ID for the unique paintjob. The PROPAIN Rage is built up with the following components: