Propain Unveils Custom Painted Rages for World Champs

Aug 26, 2021
by PROPAIN-Bicycles  
Custom PROPAIN Factory Racing DH Bike for World Champs

Look at the extraordinary custom painted Propain Rage CF for World Championships. Propain Factory Racing boys are going to look good in Val di Sole on these rigs. Can you name the inspiration for the design?

Custom PROPAIN Factory Racing DH Bike for World Champs
Custom PROPAIN Factory Racing DH Bike for World Champs

Custom PROPAIN Factory Racing DH Bike for World Champs
Custom PROPAIN Factory Racing DH Bike for World Champs

Thanks to 70.ID for the unique paintjob.

Custom PROPAIN Factory Racing DH Bike for World Champs

Custom PROPAIN Factory Racing DH Bike for World Champs
Custom PROPAIN Factory Racing DH Bike for World Champs

Custom PROPAIN Factory Racing DH Bike for World Champs
Custom PROPAIN Factory Racing DH Bike for World Champs

The PROPAIN Rage is built up with the following components:

Frame: Propain Rage CF
Wheelset: Newmen EG 3.0
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 DH (1×7) Kit
Handlebar: Sixpack Millennium 35
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary
Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate (with Select decals)
Seatpost: Sixpack Millenium
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Saddle: Sixpack Millenium
Chain Guide: MRP
Grips: Sixpack

Custom PROPAIN Factory Racing DH Bike for World Champs

Thanks to our partners:
RS Farbroller
SRAM
NEWMEN
SIXPACK Racing
RockShox
Leatt
Schwalbe
Crosscamp
Motorex

Pictures:
Nathan Hughes

Paintjob:
70.ID

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Propain Propain Rage DH Racing Val Di Sole Dh World Champs 2021 World Championships 2021


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The New Intense Tracer 279
68296 views
First Look: 2022 Canyon Lux Trail - Downcountry for the Backcountry
60234 views
Opinion: Are New Bike Component Standards Really That Bad?
50449 views
Spotted: Prototype Antidote Darkmatter 29er Downhill Bike
40111 views
10 Days Left to Complete Pinkbike's Annual Community Survey - Your Chance to Be Heard
39652 views
Review: 2022 Scott Spark 900 Tuned AXS - A Hidden Shock & All the Integration
37626 views
Review: BikeYoke Revive 2.0 Dropper Post
36636 views
Bike Check: The 95% Made in Europe Kavenz VHP16
36585 views

6 Comments

  • 4 0
 I believe it's the old Testbild that was broadcasted when the TV program ended....
  • 1 0
 Yep. This is sick.
  • 2 0
 In my mind looks like a Felipe Pantone design www.instagram.com/p/CQyEgVpLIAq
  • 1 0
 Big volume tires?
  • 1 1
 World Champs paint competition has a winner.
  • 1 0
 Felipe Pantone

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029303
Mobile Version of Website