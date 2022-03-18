Propain Welcomes Ryan Rodriguez & Dylan Crane

Dylan grew up skiing and rafting in the outdoors. It wasn't until high school that he turned his focus to mountain biking. Only a year later he competed in his first race and since then he knew how he wanted to spend the rest of his life. Always conflicted between school and racing, he was able to finish school in 2019 and fully dedicate himself to just biking. But 2020 had other plans with Covid-19 and so he spent the year in New Zealand. There, however, he had a bad accident and broke his back. Dylan was able to recover quickly from this setback and now he wants to do everything he can to get back on the race tracks of this world and compete in the Crankworx World Tour.

