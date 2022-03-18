close
Propain Welcomes Ryan Rodriguez & Dylan Crane

Mar 18, 2022
by PROPAIN-Bicycles  

Press Release: Propain


Some time ago we already told you that we will also be active in the USA and set up an independent office there in order to be able to serve the US market directly on site. Now we have gained new active support with two well-known athletes in the USA. We would like to welcome Ryan Rodriguez and Dylan Crane to the Propain Family!

Name
Ryan Rodriguez

Residence
In a Van down by the river

Origin
Vacaville, Ca

Age
38

Discipline
Nomadic freerider, DH and Enduro

Favorite Event
The Dirty Sanchez Enduro, Freeride Fiesta, riding with everyone at RAMPAGE!

Favorite Food
Macadamia nuts with sautéed dates

Favorite Bike
Tyee and Rage!!

Plans for 2022:
Dirty Sanchez Enduro, Big Mountain Slopes, Downhill US national Champs, filming, travelling to Thailand/Mexico/Europe and working on my trick game while exploring the United States!



Ryan grew up in California and started riding BMX in the sixth grade. As a young adult, he worked in many different places until he pursued his other passion, playing drums. He played for various bands and was involved in studio recordings. In 2012 he bought his first mountain bike and found his love for two wheels again. Since then, Ryan has solidified himself in the MTB community and is always a welcome guest at many events, inspiring people to take on new challenges.


Name
Dylan Crane

Residence
I'd say Carbondale CO but I'm not home most of the year as I move around for riding constantly. 

Herkunft
Hotchkiss, Co

Age
26

Discipline
DH/Enduro background. Currently a Crankworx athlete

Favorite Event
Crankworx Rotorua

Favorite Food
Seafood

My Quote
"Live a life worth sharing. We only regret the chances we didn't take.

Vorsätze für 2022:
Crankworx World Tour, surviving Magavalanche, travelling back to NZ, continue learning new things und release the "Now or Never" video series. More info on this coming soon.

Dylan grew up skiing and rafting in the outdoors. It wasn't until high school that he turned his focus to mountain biking. Only a year later he competed in his first race and since then he knew how he wanted to spend the rest of his life. Always conflicted between school and racing, he was able to finish school in 2019 and fully dedicate himself to just biking. But 2020 had other plans with Covid-19 and so he spent the year in New Zealand. There, however, he had a bad accident and broke his back. Dylan was able to recover quickly from this setback and now he wants to do everything he can to get back on the race tracks of this world and compete in the Crankworx World Tour.


Ryan Rodriguez on why he chose Propain Bicycles:

bigquotes"I want to ride cutting edge mountain bikes with a solid group of people backing them. I have been riding the Tyee and it is unbelievably fun. How well it corners is really impressive! Letting it eat through rocks is quite enjoyable as well."Ryan Rodriguez


Dylan Crane on his change to Propain Bicycles:

bigquotes"The Pro10 platform is exactly what I would do if I got to design my own bike and the team at Propain have a seemingly similar mindset of no compromise. That feels so great to be a part of. The bikes have obviously been incredibly well thought out and I really like that they are able to quickly adjust to this crazy, ever-changing industry and provide a product and brand culture that matters most to people while still staying true to their high-performance philosophy. "Dylan Crane


We are very excited about the upcoming collaboration with Ryan and Dylan. If you want to meet them in person, feel free to check out our Events in the USA.

Let's make some great projects together!

Be sure to check out Ryan and Dylan on social media as well:

Ryan's YouTube
Ryan's Instagram
Dylan's Instagram


Photos by Trevor Lyden

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Propain


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Ryan's background checks out

